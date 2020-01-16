Australia's deadly wildfires - what FIU experts want you to know

As unprecedented wildfires rage across Australia, threatening homes, wildlife and an area the size of Indiana, experts from FIU tackled the issue in a livestreamed conversation this week.

What will the impact of the fires be long-term? How have the nation’s leaders responded to the crisis? Is climate change at the root of it all and how has the issue played out politically?

Some of FIU’s top experts in disaster response, climate science and the politics of resilience weighed in during a special online presentation of the Dorothea Green Lecture Series of the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs.

“This is not just Australia, we have to take this as a case example,’’ said Richard Olson, director of the Extreme Events Institute and professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations. “We saw this a few years ago in California, and we’re seeing it elsewhere.”