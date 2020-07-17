Latest update on fall semester

Dear faculty and staff,

Based on ​input from our FIU healthcare experts, the informed science surrounding COVID-19 and the current circumstances in our South Florida community, we will continue to operate our FIU largely remote until further notice. Your well-being and that of our students continue to be our top priority.

We expect the fall semester will begin with a limited number of students, faculty and staff on our campuses, which ​remain open. Physical return to campus will be incremental and in proportion to the need to support students, research and/or academic programs. Faculty and staff who come to campus must receive approval from their supervisor, wear a face covering ​at all times and observe physical distancing protocols. ​We are in the process of rolling out the Panthers Protecting Panthers (P3) app for students, faculty and staff coming to campus, and are putting in place a testing and tracing protocol to help control the spread in our university community.

We are monitoring the local situation closely and consulting with the Florida Board of Governors, the FIU Board of Trustees, local ​and state healthcare officials, ​local governmental officials as well as our own ​healthcare experts.

I look forward to speaking with you this afternoon at the staff town hall, which begins at 3 p.m. Please join us. Register using your FIU email address.*

Sincerely,

Mark B. Rosenberg



*Update: A recording of the now-completed town hall will be available online shortly. Please check back with FIU News.