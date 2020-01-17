The No. 1 shot blocker in the NCAA plays at FIU

By the time Osaghae turned 16 years old, he had never touched a basketball. He preferred soccer. However, his growing six-foot frame was naturally built for hoops. His parents pushed him into playing for Miami Southridge High.

Osaghae was on the team for about two years and began to appreciate the game. After graduating, he wanted to play college ball, but a major obstacle stood in his way. Osaghae was obese, weighing nearly 300 lbs.

“I had a coach tell me I was pretty much never going to play Division I basketball. When he told me that, it made me really upset. It made me want to chase my goal even more,” Osaghae said.

So Osaghae stopped munching chips and candy. For five months, he ate mostly natural meats and vegetables. He lost 60 lbs before enrolling at FIU to study business management.