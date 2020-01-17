State of the World 2020 tackles impeachment, Iran, top global challenges

President Bush’s remarks opened a panel on democracy and human rights led by Lindsay Lloyd, the Bradford M. Freeman Director of Human Freedom at the George W. Bush Institute.

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, led a conversation on human trafficking, in which she implored students to “make their voices heard” on the issue.

“Five years ago, I could clear a room in a nano-second if people knew I was going to be talking about human trafficking,’’ said McCain, who chairs the board of trustees of the McCain Institute. “But now people are talking about it at the dinner table, they’re talking about it at clubs and Rotary and things. It’s part of the community conversation, as it should be.”

In opening the second day of the conference, President Mark B. Rosenberg said he saw the event as a “stake in the ground for what’s right with our democracy.”

“It’s fashionable to be pessimistic these days but truthfully we choose another approach,’’ he said. “For those who are looking for good news and positive things to hold on to these days, it’s here. Despite the messiness of world affairs … despite the emergence of a post-truth era … our community seeks a moderate course that builds bridges rather than walls. I view this as a great opportunity. Hopefully when you leave here today you’ll be enabled to have an even louder voice.’’

Professor Eric Lob led a panel on turmoil in the Middle East just days after the strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. He said conversations like those held at State of the World have raised the profile of FIU and the Green School as a "prominent center for high-level and substantive engagement and interaction on public policy and international affairs."

Media from around the region crowded into the Graham Center for panels on Cuba and Venezuela that included the U.S. Special Representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams, former U.S. Representative Lincoln Diaz-Balart, former Bolivian Defense Minister José Carlos Sánchez Berzain, along with FIU's experts Astrid Arraras, Brian Fonseca, Frank Mora, Martin Palous and former Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis.

John F. Stack, founding dean of the Green School, addressed his remarks to Ambassador Steven J. Green, his wife Dorothea Green and daughter Kimberly Green, seated in the front row for a session on immigration moderated by former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker.

“Ambassador Green, your steadfast vision and support has made this extraordinary event possible,’’ Stack said. “When you made the Green School - your legacy, one of many at FIU - you moved the needle in a significant way. I am so grateful.’’