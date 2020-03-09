Global Learning Medallion Program empowers undergrads to conduct research

After spending the summer of 2017 in Southern India conducting independent research on the effects the education system has on rape culture, Raji Uma’s passion for gender-based violence research was ignited.

Uma was keen on expanding her research to a new and relevant topic in the field — technology facilitated gender-based violence. This concept refers to behaviors such as stalking, bullying, sexual harassment, defamation, hate speech, exploitation and gender trolling through technology.

Shortly after returning to the United States, Uma received an email from Yeni Simon, program manager for Global Learning Initiatives, with an opportunity to continue her passion for the topic.

The FIU LACC-Global Learning Medallion Research Fellowship Program is a collaboration between the Office of Global Learning and the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center (LACC).

The program, funded by LACC’s U.S. Department of Education Title VI grant, connects undergraduate Global Learning Medallion students with a LACC-affiliated faculty mentor.

The partnership provides students with the opportunity and guidance needed to further develop their academic training on Latin American and Caribbean-related issues, enhance their critical-thinking, improve their applied research skills and ultimately publish or present academic research to the scholarly community.

“The LACC-Global Learning Medallion Research Fellowship program is just one investment that we are making to ensure that we are training a globally competent future workforce comprised of our best and brightest,” said Liesl Picard, associate director of LACC.

Last year the program awarded two of the mentoring grants and already students are seeing success.

In the case of Raji Uma, an international relations major mentored by Professor Michaela Moura-Kocoglu from the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, she not only investigated online violence against women in the U.S. and Brazil, but she also created a tool used to research the topic based on a multi-purpose questionnaire that creates awareness on the issue while collecting statistics.

Uma later went on to present her research at FIU’s Tuesday Times Roundtable, co-sponsored by The New York Times.