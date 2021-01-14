FIU partners with NBCUniversal for NBCU Academy

FIU has been selected by NBCUniversal News Group to participate in NBCU Academy, a newly launched, innovative, multiplatform journalism training and development program for four-year university and community college students through education, on-campus training and online programming.

FIU is among 17 academic partners nationwide to be selected for NBCU Academy.

“As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, we have a greater need for communicators with the skills to bridge cultures and help make sense of complicated issues,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “At FIU, we welcome the opportunity to be part of NBCU Academy and look forward to working with the talented professionals at NBCUniversal News Group to make sure our students are graduating with the skills they will need to thrive in the changing world of journalism.”

The initiative includes a curated onsite curriculum for a hands-on learning experience with world-class NBCU News Group journalists, funding for accredited journalism programs and scholarships.

In keeping with Comcast and NBCU News Group’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, NBCU Academy partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and colleges with significant Latino, Asian, Black, Indigenous and Tribal populations – reaching students from underrepresented groups, including those with diverse racial, ethnic, economic and geographic backgrounds, as well as persons with disabilities.

“Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do,” said NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. “Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who—for so long—may have been overlooked.”

NBCU Academy will invest a total of $6.5 million to the initiative. Of the $6.5 million, FIU’s Department of Journalism + Media will receive $500,000 with $250,000 going to scholarships, $200,000 going to curriculum development and $50,000 for equipment.

"By providing vital expertise and resources to tell important, but far too seldomly told, stories, NBCUniversal News Group’s leadership, and generosity, will have an immediate and lasting impact on our students' lives and our communities' futures - leading to thoughtful and informed conversations: one of the critical roles of journalism in our democracy,” said College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts Dean Brian Schriner.

The training and development program also includes collaborations with professors to develop seminar courses and guest lectures from NBCU News Group journalists, executives and management from editorial and production teams across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo to provide real-world insight and mentorship.