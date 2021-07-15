Rosenberg: 'Cuba, at FIU we are with you. ¡Patria y Vida!'

Transcript

English version

The world is witnessing Cubans—both on the island and in exile—clamoring for freedom, bravely taking to the streets and flooding the digital arena with photos and videos condemning the communist dictatorship that has stripped Cubans of basic human rights and liberties over the past six decades. This is why we are opposed to dictatorship.

Today, and every day, the FIU community stands with Cubans everywhere and especially with those members of our Panther family who have loved ones on the island.

Your voices are being heard loud and clear, here in South Florida and around the world. And, here at our FIU, we stand ready to help tell your story and look ahead to a Cuba that is free and prosperous.

Soon, right here at FIU, we will be hosting a conversation about this consequential moment in Cuba’s history so that each and every one of you can share your pain, your hopes and your dreams for a free Cuba.



Cuba, en FIU estamos contigo. [Cuba, at FIU, we are with you.]



¡Patria y Vida! [Country and Life]

Spanish version

El mundo está presenciando cubanos—tanto en la isla como en el exilio—buscando su libertad, tomando sus calles y dando al mundo a conocer con fotos y video los esfuerzos violentos de la dictadura cubana despojando a los cubanos de sus derechos humanos y sus libertades, no solamente hoy si no durante las últimas seis décadas. Esto es porque nosotros nos oponemos a la dictadura.

Hoy, y todos los días, nuestra comunidad en FIU está marchando con los cubanos por todas partes y particularmente con los miembros de la familia de nuestra universidad que tienen familiares y amigos en la isla.

Estamos escuchando sus voces aquí, en el sur de la Florida y por todas partes. Aquí en nuestro FIU nosotros estamos listos para ayudarles a contar su historia. Nosotros estamos contigo buscando [una Cuba] que ya tiene su libertad y tiene su prosperidad.

Aquí mismo en nuestro FIU nosotros vamos a patrocinar un sin número de pláticas y conferencias sobre este momento tan importante en la historia de Cuba. Para que así, cada uno de ustedes pueda compartir con nosotros su dolor, sus esperanzas y sus sueños para una Cuba libre.

Cuba, en FIU estamos contigo.

¡Patria y Vida!