AUDIO CLIP: Founding President Charles Perry delivers remarks on FIU's opening day, Sept. 14, 1972
To celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary, FIU News will share 50 moments in FIU’s history throughout the academic year. We begin the weekly series with an audio clip from FIU's opening day.
In this archival audio clip, FIU’s Founding President Charles Perry speaks from the steps of PC to a crowd estimated at more than 2,000 on the university’s opening day, Sept. 14, 1972. Anticipation was so great that students, not scheduled for classes for several days, came out that morning to celebrate.
— By Joel Delgado