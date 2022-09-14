Happy 50th, FIU!

On Monday, September 19 we will mark the 50th anniversary of the first day of classes at FIU. That day, we made national higher education history with the largest opening day enrollment at the time, with 5,667 students. Today, we have approximately ten times more students and are among the Top 5 largest universities in the nation.

Please join me for a toast on Monday at 2 p.m. on the PC steps at MMC. We will have refreshments and sweet treats from Salty Donut to wish the entire FIU community a happy 50th anniversary.

Throughout the last 50 years, the passion and commitment of our dedicated faculty and staff, our alumni, and our students have ensured FIU remains a place of hope, opportunity and excellence. It is because of them, and you, that today we celebrate this incredible milestone and look ahead to the Next 50.

Go Panthers!

Kenneth A. Jessell