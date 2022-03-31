NSF taps Teutonico to lead Coastlines and People Program

Rita Teutonico, associate dean of research for FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education, has been appointed the program officer for the National Science Foundation’s Coastlines and People program.

As part of the one-year appointment, Teutonico will manage the second round of competition and panels for Coastal Research Hubs. The first hubs were awarded earlier this spring. NSF’s Coastlines and People program supports diverse, innovative, multi-institution awards that are focused on critically important coastlines and people research that is integrated with broadening participation goals. The program is designed to improve scientific understanding of coastal sustainability and human impacts.

“I am thrilled to be returning to NSF and helping to guide the future of the Coastlines and People program,” Teutonico said. “This program has the potential to greatly impact the resilience of the Nation’s coastal areas, especially densely populated, urban areas.”

Before joining FIU in 2014, Teutonico was director of research development for the Office of Research and Graduate Studies at Utah State University and, prior to that, spent 10 years as science advisor NSF leading cross-foundation initiatives, particularly those focused on sustainability science and the integration of the social and natural sciences. While at FIU, she has been instrumental in the submission of numerous, interdisciplinary, multi-investigator proposals and the successful awarding of many, including a $5 million, NSF-funded Center of Excellence award.

“Dr. Teutonico is a great choice for this role, and we’re really glad NSF recognizes her vision and expertise to help build this program,” said Mike Heithaus, executive dean of FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education. “In South Florida, coastal sustainability is a critically important issue and one that FIU is strongly committed to. I look forward to seeing what impact Dr. Teutonico has in helping to advance solutions-based science as part of this appointment.”

Teutonico is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Organization of Research Development Professionals. She received the NSF Director's Awards for Collaborative Integration in 2012, 2010 and 2008 and for Management Excellence in 2009. She has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and quantitative genomics from the University of Pennsylvania.