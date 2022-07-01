FIU Police alert community to phishing scam
The following message was sent to the FIU community today.
The Florida International University Police Department (FIUPD) and the Division of Information Technology (DoIT) want you to be aware of recent phishing scams so you do not fall victim to these unlawful individuals.
Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails/social media/chat communications by individuals posing as reputable companies to trick victims into sharing their Personal Identifying Information (PII) such as passwords and credit card numbers.
Scammers are becoming increasingly savvy and are using many approaches to defraud individuals.
Don’t become a victim!
The following are a few tips to keep in mind:
- Do not share your username and password with anyone, and make sure to create a strong password that consists of numbers, characters, and upper and lowercase letters. Do not reuse passwords for personal or work-related accounts.
- Do not click on any unknown links and be cautious of unknown QR codes.
- Be cautious of anyone who asks you to give them access to your accounts.
- Never provide banking information to anyone you don’t trust.
- Always sign out of your accounts.
- Use two-factor authentication (2FA) for your personal accounts and be mindful when approving push notifications for 2FA. If you do not recognize the push request, do not accept it. As a reminder, 2FA is required at FIU for anyone accessing any of our accounts.
- Never email your password or share confidential information in emails. You are your best defense in protecting yourself from scammers. Staying educated and informed is critical. Remember, FIU or an FIU affiliate will NEVER ask you for your password or your 2FA code.DoIT offers resources to help you become better informed on how to protect yourself. Visit https://security.fiu.edu for more information. If you receive a suspicious email or notice any suspicious activity, we encourage you NOT to engage – simply click on the Phish Alert button at the top of your email inbox or email abuse@fiu.edu. If you believe you are the victim of fraud or a scam, contact the FIUPD immediately at 305-348-2626.
In the event of an emergency, please call FIUPD at 305-348-5911.
In compliance with federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998, we are issuing this “Timely Warning Notice” to report an incident that may pose a serious or continuing threat to the campus community.
Florida International University Police Department
885 Southwest (305)109th Avenue, PG5 Marketplace
(305) 348-2626 Emergency (305) 348-5911