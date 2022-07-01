FIU Police alert community to phishing scam

The Florida International University Police Department (FIUPD) and the Division of Information Technology (DoIT) want you to be aware of recent phishing scams so you do not fall victim to these unlawful individuals.

Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails/social media/chat communications by individuals posing as reputable companies to trick victims into sharing their Personal Identifying Information (PII) such as passwords and credit card numbers.

Scammers are becoming increasingly savvy and are using many approaches to defraud individuals.

Don’t become a victim!

The following are a few tips to keep in mind:

Do not share your username and password with anyone, and make sure to create a strong password that consists of numbers, characters, and upper and lowercase letters. Do not reuse passwords for personal or work-related accounts.