‘It’s a big difference:' Football players discuss the hype behind the new era

“Oooh!”

The football players' voices boom across the FIU practice field as a running back picks up the ball, lowers his shoulder and blows past a defender during a tackling drill. The Panthers, split between offense and defense, roar in support for their sides while high school players and fans talk ball on the sidelines.

There is new life around the team since head coach Mike MacIntyre was hired in December.

"You can really feel the energy and intensity every day,” says sophomore linebacker and sports management major Gaethan Bernadel. “It’s a big difference from last year."

Under MacIntyre, FIU Football has adopted a motto for 2022: “It’s a New Day.” Come next week, fans will get their best opportunity yet to see what the current era has to offer.

At 6 p.m. on April 9, the football team will host its Spring Showcase at FIU Stadium. Admission is free and includes food trucks, prizes, post-game field access and the ability for fans to call plays. The Alumni Association will also be hosting a special reception for Panther grads.

The showcase is the latest effort from MacIntyre to get fans more involved. He has hosted private tours of FIU’s facilities, brought the football team to an FIU basketball game and opened practices to the community.