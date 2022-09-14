Skip to Content
Check out Miami's largest F-I-U at iconic South Pointe Park
Check out Miami's largest F-I-U at iconic South Pointe Park

September 14, 2022

Under the shade of 150 umbrellas — representing the more than 150,000 alumni (more than half of FIU's total 290,000 graduates) who live and work in South Florida — students, faculty and family members came out to South Beach Saturday to celebrate FIU's 50th anniversary and illustrate the real impact Miami's public research university makes in the region.

Enrique Perez, director of the FIU Marching Band's Colorguard, helped Panthers gathered at South Pointe Park form the largest F-I-U in the city. 

Perez helps participants get into formation