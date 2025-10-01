In memoriam: The message of hope the late Jane Goodall shared with South Florida

Jane Goodall was considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees. She passed away today. The university community enjoyed a visit from the renowed anthropologist and primatologist in March of 2023. We share a previously published article below about the message she shared.

World-renowned ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has a message for the people of South Florida: “We need people who are positive. We need people who have hope.”

In an inspirational address and moderated Q&A in front of an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd of 3,400 at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center March 31, the global icon shared some essential truths that have guided her incomparable life. Early in the evening, Goodall told the crowd she believes storytelling is more effective than presenting facts in trying to convey information. And so it was that Goodall shared many anecdotes, often laced with humor, from her remarkable life.

Goodall grew up in London, in a home that had few material possessions. It never bothered her, said Goodall, because her mother was “a really positive, supportive presence” in her life.

When Goodall first joined the chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in the 1960s, it was difficult, she said.