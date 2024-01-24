By the book: FIU’s creative writing program is a force to reckon with



Literary legacy

As a key part of the MFA program, students produce a book-length creative thesis that must be of publishable quality – something any of the faculty members would proudly share with their own agents, Standiford explains. A number of alumni have gone on to successfully publish their theses, among them Blanco and Lehane. The string of successes has spanned decades since the program’s beginnings.

Vicki Hendricks MFA ‘92, who carved a name for herself as one of the only women writing noir novels in the 90s, was part of the program’s inaugural graduating class in 1992. She landed a publishing deal soon afterwards, and by 1995, her first novel, “Miami Purity,” was already in print. The book was later translated into more than a dozen languages and sold throughout the world in countries such as Germany, England, Japan and Portugal. The novel became one of Hendricks’ most iconic works.

“It was beyond my fantasies,” she says. As she reflects on more than two decades of “living the writer life,” she credits FIU and its faculty for helping her get there and considers her time at FIU unforgettable.

Before starting the program, Hendricks had created a collection of post-it notes with her ideas for novels. She didn’t know what to do next – until she began taking courses at the university.

“What I realized is that I needed technique and where to go with an idea,” she says. “You get the first chapter done, and then it’s ‘Well, now what?’ I had to realize that the person has to make a plan. I would never have written anything if it weren’t for FIU.”

Almost 30 years later, recent alumnus David Sangiao-Parga MFA ’21 says he had a similar experience in the program and cites the same faculty that were instrumental in Hendricks’ own trajectory – a testament to FIU’s tried-and-true program. Like Hendricks, Sangiao-Parga’s thesis became his first published book. “Blood in the Holler” was published only a year after he graduated from the university. It received a glowing review from Kirkus Reviews (considered a rare achievement by many in the industry) and won first place badges in two categories at the BookFest Awards.

From left to right: Alumnus David Sangiao-Parga at the Louisville Book Festival with his thriller, "Blood in the Holler." In the novel, a group of fictional pro wrestlers fight to survive after getting kidnapped by criminals; S angiao-Parga with real-life wrestling star Jake “The Snake” Roberts at New York Comic Con.



“My novel was the backbone of what I was doing in the program,” Sangiao-Parga recalls. “It would not be anywhere near where it is now if I would not have taken Lynne Barret’s plot class. It was instrumental in helping me lay it all out and make it flow properly. I still remember sitting over the novel with my wife, cutting paragraphs with scissors and putting them together to see how best to arrange it.”

Likewise, he says the mentorship of faculty like Standiford and John Dufresne helped him fine-tune his novel and build his network. “They really understand the commercial aspect, the industry aspect of it,” he says. “When I’m looking for agents or academics or editors, they connect me.”

It’s all part of the magic of FIU’s creative writing program.

