On the shoulders of giants: next generation of authors and poets hone their craft at FIU

Emily Chaffins ’23 was looking for one thing when searching for a university: an undergraduate program that focused on her dream field – creative writing. She found it at FIU. Thanks to a revamp of degree offerings several years ago, English majors can earn their degrees with an area of specialization, one of which is creative writing.

“It intrigued me,” Chaffins recalls. “FIU has a specific creative writing track. A lot of English programs don't have that option.” She was also happy to see that FIU offers a mystery and suspense class, something none of the other universities she had applied to offered. “I was really excited about that [class] since it’s one of the areas I’m interested in pursuing. That was a dream for me.”

She became a Panther and never looked back. Today, Chaffins is a graduate student in FIU’s MFA in creative writing, and she’s taking hold of every opportunity to grow as a writer. Last semester, she took a literary journalism course that allowed her and her peers to cover the renowned Miami Book Fair as bloggers and journalists. This semester, she’s taking another set of courses, including a graduate level mystery and suspense class that she loves.

Even before beginning the MFA, she found stellar mentors among the program’s acclaimed faculty (most creative writing faculty teach both graduate and undergraduate classes). She says the quality of the faculty and their dedication to helping undergraduate students is what propelled her to apply to the grad program.

“Every single one of my professors made me feel so welcome and so wanted,” she says. “That’s why I really wanted to go to FIU for the MFA, too.”

While taking an undergraduate course with Professor Debra Dean, Chaffins wrote a short story that caught Dean’s attention. “At the time, I wasn’t even sure the short story was any good,” Chaffins says. But Dean saw something in the story. “She really encouraged me and gave me advice.”

Chaffins submitted her short story to FIU’s Student Literary Awards, a contest judged by writers outside of the university. The result? She won first place in undergraduate fiction. “Winning that award really boosted my confidence and showed me I was on the right path,” Chaffins says.

Chaffins is interested in writing mysteries and historical fiction. In the future, she plans on pursuing a Ph.D. in creative writing.