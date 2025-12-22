A message from President Jeanette M. Nuñez

Panthers,

Happy Holidays!

As we reflect on 2025, I am filled with gratitude and pride for all that our FIU community has accomplished together. This year has been especially meaningful to me as my first serving as FIU’s seventh president, and I am grateful for the outpouring of support and the trust placed in me to lead this institution into its next chapter.

Together, we celebrated a year of extraordinary momentum. FIU was once again recognized by the Wall Street Journal as the No. 1 university in Florida, and we continue to lead the nation in economic mobility while achieving outstanding results in student success and research excellence. Take a look at some of the most impactful research stories of 2025.

Panther pride was on full display this year, from the classroom to the field. This week, on Dec. 26, our football team heads plays in a bowl game. Let’s show up and show out for our team!

I invite you to take a moment to watch the year-in-review video and reflect on the many milestones that defined 2025. They represent the dedication, innovation, and resilience of our students, faculty, and staff.

I wish you a joyful and restful holiday season. May the New Year bring you and your loved ones health, happiness, and continued success.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to FIU. Paws up!

Sincerely,

Jeanette M. Nuñez

President