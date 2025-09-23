A message from the President

Dear Panther family,

At FIU, we’re delivering results – again!

I am proud to share that our university has once again been recognized among the Top 50 public universities in the nation at No. 46, while moving up in the overall national ranking to No. 97 in U.S. News & World Report. In addition, FIU is once again No. 1 in the nation for upward economic mobility, a true testament of the value of an FIU education.

FIU is on a clear path to becoming a Top 30 public university by 2030 and there is no stopping us. Panthers, we are thriving, and we’re just getting started.

Among public universities, U.S. News also ranked us No. 2 in international business, No. 11 best value, No. 16 in innovation, and No. 45 for veterans.

These rankings come on the heels of a series of recent national accolades that demonstrate the power of FIU, Miami’s public research university rooted in excellence and innovation.

Our prominence and national reputation mean more opportunity and success for our students, more groundbreaking research, and more meaningful impact here in Florida, across the nation, and around the world.

Our continued success is possible because of the tireless work and commitment of our students, faculty, staff, administration, and alumni. To every Panther – past, present, and future – thank you for being a part of our mission and growing our university.

Paws up!

Sincerely,

Jeanette M. Nuñez

President