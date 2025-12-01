Cuban nostalgia and student excellence took center stage at the Arsht Center

A sold-out Adrienne Arsht Center, standing ovations and an audience dancing in the aisles — Celia Sinfónica was more than a concert. It was a cultural moment.

On a recent Saturday night, the FIU Symphony Orchestra took center stage alongside a star-studded lineup of guest artists to honor the life and music of Celia Cruz in a sweeping symphonic tribute. The event combined live orchestral performance, powerful visuals and immersive storytelling to celebrate the Queen of Salsa’s legacy while placing FIU students at the heart of the experience.

“I was just happy that we were able to bring this show to life,” said Maestro Javier José Mendoza, an associate professor and the director of orchestral studies, who led the FIU orchestra performance and savored the experience. “With a show like this, it’s hard to live in the moment. You’re thinking about timing, tempos, what comes next. But I kept telling myself to enjoy it because we’re only doing it once. The overwhelming feeling throughout it all was nostalgia.”

From the opening moments, the atmosphere inside the Arsht Center was electric. Each orchestral piece was paired with striking imagery and visual storytelling that elevated the music and paid homage to Cruz’s life, career and cultural impact. As the audience sang, danced and applauded throughout the night, the concert transformed into a shared celebration across generations.

Students at the center of the experience

For FIU’s student musicians, Celia Sinfónica was not just a performance, it was a milestone.

Yuval Shati, a first-year graduate trumpet player, described the opportunity as unforgettable.

“When the curtain opened and we saw the audience before even playing a note, it felt like a dream come true,” she said. “Seeing people who grew up with this music, seeing how much it meant to them, it made everything we worked for feel real.”

Shati said one moment that stood out to her in particular was the powerful drum solo by Afro-Cuban percussionist Brenda Navarrete leading into “Quimbara.”

“All I wanted to do was put my trumpet down and dance with the crowd,” she added. “The entire audience just exploded with energy.”

For Andres Garcia, a first-year freshman violinist who has only been at FIU for a few months, the experience still feels surreal.

“As a freshman, I didn’t expect to be playing with such well-known and famous individuals in my first year of college,” Garcia said. “It felt like playing at Carnegie Hall as a freshman in high school.”

Garcia also emphasized the impact of working under Maestro Mendoza’s leadership.



“He’s taught us not just to learn the music, but to feel it to understand what it’s trying to say and how to communicate that to the audience. Orchestra is all about communication. If that connection isn’t there, the music won’t sound great.”

Honoring legacy

For Francisco Castillo, a senior double bass player majoring in music business and production, the night carried deep cultural significance.

“Being on that stage, performing Celia’s music, felt like a responsibility,” Castillo said. “This is a legacy for Latin people. You’re not just playing notes, you’re honoring history.”

His favorite moment came during Willy Chirino’s emotional performance of “Por Si Acaso No Regreso.”

“It’s the one piece where we, the bass section, didn’t play,” he explained. “So I was able to step back, observe and really take it all in. Knowing the story behind the song, knowing that Celia recorded it, and then hearing him sing it, was incredibly powerful.”

Castillo says Maestro Mendoza’s influence has shaped him beyond the stage.



“He’s taught me responsibility and patience, showing up prepared, respecting the music, being professional. Those are lessons that will stay with me long after I graduate.”

Finding connection through music

For Carolina Santana, a first-year undergraduate trumpet player and music education major, the night brought a mix of pressure, pride and joy.

“It was pressure, because you want to do justice to something this important to Miami and to so many generations,” Santana said. “But after, you feel relief and pride because you were part of something so meaningful.”

Her favorite moment of the concert came when Navarrete, known as much for her singing as her musicianship, performed “Drume Negrita.”



“Hearing the woodwinds and strings accompany her voice was just beautiful. That moment really stayed with me,” she said.

She credits Maestro Mendoza for helping her understand what it truly means to be part of an ensemble.

“He’s taught me that conducting isn’t just about keeping time — it’s about feeling the emotion and keeping everyone connected. Every person in the orchestra plays a role, and he guides us through that together.”

A night that will resonate beyond the stage

As the final notes echoed through the Arsht Center and the audience rose to their feet, the impact of Celia Sinfónica was undeniable.

For Maestro Mendoza, the performance was both a celebration and a testament to his students’ dedication.

“They’re playing great and they’ve really risen to the occasion,” he said. “No question they aced the test.”

In a night filled with nostalgia, culture, and powerful music, FIU’s Symphony Orchestra didn’t just support the legacy of Celia Cruz, they helped reimagine it for a new generation.