AI 305 Conference spotlights FIU’s role in Miami’s AI revolution

“Traditional machine learning algorithms identify policy violating activity, and then we also have human experts,” said Luc. “Now with Gen AI, we see that the bad actors are now doing things at scale, so we have to meet them where they are.”

For FIU, the conference also served as a showcase for its own AI initiatives. Núñez highlighted the university’s research in areas ranging from hurricane damage detection to Alzheimer’s and pediatric cancer diagnostics, as well as its partnerships with Baptist Health and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

“We must leverage AI in our research in ways that are ethical, trustworthy and groundbreaking,” Núñez said. “At FIU, we’re committed to ensuring students not only embrace AI as a tool of the present but also develop the critical thinking skills to lead responsibly in the AI era.”

Last year, FIU Business launched AI360°, a college initiative that integrates AI across research, industry and education creating new a new BBA in Business Analytics and AI and AI specializations in its Master of Science in Information Systems and Master of Science in Health Informatics & Analytics programs. The college also offers executive education in AI strategy to help South Florida companies remain competitive.

Next year’s AI 305 Conference is scheduled for September 18, 2026. View photos from the 2025 conference HERE and check back soon for conference videos.