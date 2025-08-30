All in the family: freshmen with Panther families share their journeys
FIU is a family affair for many Panthers, including incoming freshmen.
Some of our newest Panthers have grown up at the university. They think of FIU as both a top-ranked research university and as a place filled with family memories and a warm community.
Whether their parents, grandparents or siblings graduated from the university or have worked at the university for years, these freshmen share the same experience: FIU is home.
To celebrate the Panther pride that runs deep across these families, FIU News sat down with just a few freshmen who are proud to follow in the pawprints of their parents and start their journeys at FIU this year. Meet them here.
Dominic and Lucas Anderson
Twin brothers Lucas and Dominic Anderson are inseparable.
"We have moments when we feel like we're the same person," Dominic says. "Our personalities are a bit different, but we do finish each other's sentences and often think similar things. Having a twin is great. It's like having somebody that's always with you, someone you can always talk to."
This summer, the brothers began their adventure as freshmen at FIU together. They are majoring in an area they are passionate about: international business. To add to the beauty of their Panther family, their dad is also a current student at the university. Alumnus and NBC6 anchor Kris Anderson '99 returned last year to FIU to earn his master's degree in global strategic communications.
"It's really cool for all of us to be going to the same college at the same time," Lucas says.
Dominic adds, "We're all one family doing one thing, FIU. Our dad is putting in a lot of work into his graduate program. It's amazing to see him, as someone who wakes up so early every morning, pump out all this work for school, too."
As for Kris, the experience couldn't be sweeter. "Not many parents get to say they are going to college with their twin sons," he says. "We get to compare grades, and I can try to set an example for them. I'm a proud Panther dad. I love my sons' ambition and the direction they are going in. I'm able to support them and see them flourish and fulfill their dream of attending FIU."
Kris graduated from FIU with his bachelor's in journalism in 1999. He is proud to say that his first job was as a sports writer covering women's basketball for the FIU student newspaper. Twenty-five years later, and Kris has definitely "made it" in his career: He is a six-time Emmy award winner. After working at news stations across the country, Kris and his family settled in Miami several years ago. He is currently an anchor on the NBC6 News Today's morning newscasts.
When Kris began thinking about earning a graduate degree, returning to FIU was a no-brainer.
"FIU was good to me," Kris says. "It has continued to soar into a Top 50 public university. It has grown tremendously, and I wanted to be part of that something special that is FIU. Also, I'd be lying if I didn't say that I thought it would be cool to go to college at the same time as my sons. I knew they really wanted to come to FIU."
As for Lucas and Dominic, the university was their top choice. The twins chose FIU in large part because of the university's No. 2-ranked international business program.
The brothers graduated from Cooper City High School. Lucas played tennis while Dominic played baseball, and both were active in service through Key Club.
Lucas earned an award for the highest grade in biology his sophomore year. Dominic made it his mission to help others around his school. Whether lending a hand with teachers to set up events (including a walk-in museum) or assisting students in a range of clubs with their activities, Dominic spent hours figuring out what his peers needed — and helping them accomplish their goals.
Lucas and Dominic developed a passion for business while taking a class in the subject during their senior year.
"I really enjoyed learning how businesses operate and how different countries run their businesses around the world," Lucas says.
He adds that the interplay between business, law and international exchange fascinates him. He's interested in launching a career in which he would be part of U.S. companies establishing branches in international locations.
During their time at FIU, the brothers are excited to live in the dorms, enjoy campus life and learn about business. With an eye toward international education, the two are currently learning how to speak Japanese and are eager to study abroad in Japan and other places around the globe.
"We're really excited about studying abroad," Dominic says. "It'll open us up to new opportunities and will help us build global connections."
Jordan Markowitz
Becoming a Panther was meant to be for Jordan Markowitz.
Since she was a little girl, she has been hanging out at the university with her dad Pete Markowitz, associate dean of the Honors College and physics professor.
“I have grown up at FIU,” she says. “I genuinely don’t remember a time when I didn’t come to FIU.”
She can recite the names of FIU football players from years ago; remembers coming to baseball, softball and football games; and knows exactly how to find her way to BBC’s pool to watch the women’s swimming and diving matches. She also hung out in the Graham Center, explored the campus and found spots that to this day remain her favorites (the swinging chairs outside Tamiami Hall is one).
Jordan starts as a biochemistry major at FIU this fall. She’d been waiting to become an “official” Panther. “I’m so happy to be an authentic Panther now,” she says.
One thing she’s looking forward to? Father-daughter bonding time. “I went to visit my dad in his office today, and we’re going to the gym after he finishes work.”
Jordan explains that her dad loves going to the gym — and he convinced her to join him years ago. Now that they’re both at FIU, father and daughter will be going to the FIU gym together.
“He’s been telling me that FIU’s gym is so much better than other gyms,” Jordan says. “The AC track is so nice. I already told my dad, ‘Bring the track shoes because we’re going running.’”
Jordan spent the last two years volunteering at the Broward Humane Society, where she worked at the vet clinic with her mom, who is a veterinarian. Jordan plans to follow in her mom’s footsteps and become a vet. She’s interested in working with either small animals (cats and dogs) or “exotic” animals (defined as reptiles, rodents, birds and other creatures).
“Getting to help people take care of their animals and help their pets live better lives…that’s going to be awesome. I’d be bringing joy through medicine.”
Through her mom’s work, Jordan has already fostered squirrels, dogs and other critters. One of her favorite experiences: “I babysat a ferret. It was a maniac, running around and curling into a ball…but it was hilarious.”
Jordan says she’s been spending time with her mom because of her career aspirations, but now she’ll also be spending time with her dad thanks to her choice to become a Panther.
“It’s going to be fun,” Jordan says.
She comes to FIU from Western High School, where she successfully completed the Cambridge program and graduated with her AICE diploma. Jordan was extremely involved, balancing academics with both her volunteer work with animals and student groups. She was part of the Future Health Professionals student organization (commonly called HOSA). She earned certifications in CPR, first aid, EKG and Patient Care Tech.
An avid baker, she also joined her school’s culinary club and was a part of the group throughout all four years of high school. Her favorite thing to bake: pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. Jordan also loves to crochet, especially plush animals, which are called amigurumis. Last year, she teamed up with one of her crocheting friends to sell their crocheted creations at the Broward Humane Society’s Holiday Bazaar. She’s planning to do the same this year, and is already gearing up to create some cute plushies.
As to her FIU journey? She’s looking forward to enjoying the ride.
“I want to go to events. I went to F1rst Night, I’m going to the first football game. I want to get the full college experience at FIU.”
Devin Heithaus
Biology major Devin Heithaus grew up loving FIU.
For as long as he can remember, he's been visiting campus, participating in the university's summer camps and coming to FIU to watch sports games with his dad, Mike Heithaus, who is a shark researcher, vice provost for Biscayne Bay Campus and Environmental Resilience and the executive dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education (CASE).
"I've been coming to FIU football games every single year for the last 12 years," Devin says. "I remember when T.Y. Hilton [one of the most recognized Panther football players] was here. The football field is one of my favorite spots. I have really good memories with my family there. I've always been part of the FIU culture."
As a child, he also attended science summer camps led by Nick Ogle, assistant director of Outreach Education and BBC Operations. "I remember doing lots of fun experiments, activities and hands on learning," Devin says of the camps. "[It] helped me at a young age get a great feel for STEM and explore the outside world."
Devin graduated from Cooper City High School with a long list of achievements. He was part of the school's Student Television Network group and TV production club. Through these activities, Devin developed his skills in broadcast journalism, filmmaking, video editing and multimedia production.
He won top honors at a variety of nationwide competitions hosted by the Student Television Network, which connects 650 schools across the country in broadcast journalism curricula and competitions.
Along with his teammate, Devin earned two first-place finishes, both for creating original podcasts. This marked the first back-to-back No. 1 titles for his school's program at the Student Television Network's annual awards. Devin also earned third place for his skills providing a live update of an ongoing event. And, Devin earned second place for his performance as a sports commentator at the Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting awards.
Additionally, Devin was part of his school's Cambridge program. He successfully earned his AICE diploma, taking seven AICE courses and completing 100 hours of community service — all while being on the baseball team and dedicating about 20 hours a week to the sport. The icing on the cake: he graduated with a 5.1 GPA.
As Devin thought about college, FIU was his No. 1 choice.
"With my dad being at FIU, I've seen firsthand how great the science department is," Devin says. "That's why I wanted to come to FIU. I know that FIU has lots of research opportunities and great faculty. It's perfect for me."
During his time at FIU, Devin is planning to get involved with the BOLD Agency — a student-run, faculty-led strategic communications agency that allows students to get real-world experience in the industry. He is also particularly excited about taking science courses and labs.
He loves science and plans to pursue a career in marine research. And while he's interested in learning more about a variety of marine animals, including whales and sea turtles, he has a soft spot for sharks.
He says his dad is his inspiration, not only in his love for sharks but in his passion for science.
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Devin says. "I grew up around science, watching my dad research sharks. My dad's educating the world about the importance of sharks, and that we have to conserve them. Seeing him make an impact at that level makes me want to help."
As for starting at FIU?
"It's a full circle moment," he says. "I've grown up around people at FIU who have supported me my whole life. And now, I'm here as a student. I'm super excited."