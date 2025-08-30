All in the family: freshmen with Panther families share their journeys

Dominic and Lucas Anderson

Twin brothers Lucas and Dominic Anderson are inseparable.

"We have moments when we feel like we're the same person," Dominic says. "Our personalities are a bit different, but we do finish each other's sentences and often think similar things. Having a twin is great. It's like having somebody that's always with you, someone you can always talk to."

This summer, the brothers began their adventure as freshmen at FIU together. They are majoring in an area they are passionate about: international business. To add to the beauty of their Panther family, their dad is also a current student at the university. Alumnus and NBC6 anchor Kris Anderson '99 returned last year to FIU to earn his master's degree in global strategic communications.

"It's really cool for all of us to be going to the same college at the same time," Lucas says.

Dominic adds, "We're all one family doing one thing, FIU. Our dad is putting in a lot of work into his graduate program. It's amazing to see him, as someone who wakes up so early every morning, pump out all this work for school, too."

Dominic and Lucas Anderson with their Panther dad Kris Anderson and mom Brooke during Move-in Day at FIU.

As for Kris, the experience couldn't be sweeter. "Not many parents get to say they are going to college with their twin sons," he says. "We get to compare grades, and I can try to set an example for them. I'm a proud Panther dad. I love my sons' ambition and the direction they are going in. I'm able to support them and see them flourish and fulfill their dream of attending FIU."

Kris graduated from FIU with his bachelor's in journalism in 1999. He is proud to say that his first job was as a sports writer covering women's basketball for the FIU student newspaper. Twenty-five years later, and Kris has definitely "made it" in his career: He is a six-time Emmy award winner. After working at news stations across the country, Kris and his family settled in Miami several years ago. He is currently an anchor on the NBC6 News Today's morning newscasts.

Dominic and Lucas Anderson are inseparable. Pictured above: the two brothers; the brothers and their dad Kris Anderson, mom Brooke and brother Michael celebrate the twins' high school graduation (top, righ) and their move-in day at FIU (bottom row).

When Kris began thinking about earning a graduate degree, returning to FIU was a no-brainer.

"FIU was good to me," Kris says. "It has continued to soar into a Top 50 public university. It has grown tremendously, and I wanted to be part of that something special that is FIU. Also, I'd be lying if I didn't say that I thought it would be cool to go to college at the same time as my sons. I knew they really wanted to come to FIU."

As for Lucas and Dominic, the university was their top choice. The twins chose FIU in large part because of the university's No. 2-ranked international business program.

The brothers graduated from Cooper City High School. Lucas played tennis while Dominic played baseball, and both were active in service through Key Club.

Lucas earned an award for the highest grade in biology his sophomore year. Dominic made it his mission to help others around his school. Whether lending a hand with teachers to set up events (including a walk-in museum) or assisting students in a range of clubs with their activities, Dominic spent hours figuring out what his peers needed — and helping them accomplish their goals.

Dominic Anderson playing baseball in high school.

Lucas and Dominic developed a passion for business while taking a class in the subject during their senior year.

"I really enjoyed learning how businesses operate and how different countries run their businesses around the world," Lucas says.

He adds that the interplay between business, law and international exchange fascinates him. He's interested in launching a career in which he would be part of U.S. companies establishing branches in international locations.

During their time at FIU, the brothers are excited to live in the dorms, enjoy campus life and learn about business. With an eye toward international education, the two are currently learning how to speak Japanese and are eager to study abroad in Japan and other places around the globe.

"We're really excited about studying abroad," Dominic says. "It'll open us up to new opportunities and will help us build global connections."