Alumna is Miss New Mexico

Miss New Mexico USA. Product marketing manager at YouTube TV. Entrepreneurship maven.

Alumna Dominique Ehrl ’16 has many titles — and through her work as Miss New Mexico USA, she’s bringing together all her interests to lead impact. Her platform: to bolster small businesses.

The journey, Ehrl says, has been surreal. It has also been full of detours.

Growing up, Ehrl was a dancer and an athlete. She says she also felt “a bit like a nerd.” She never thought about beauty pageants — not until she met a former Miss New Mexico at a store in her hometown in Sante Fe.

“We chatted a bit, and she proposed the idea that I should consider competing,” Ehrl recalls. “She debunked a lot of stereotypes I had about pageants at the time. It took someone believing in me, seeing something in me that I didn’t see in myself, to realize that all the elements and things that I enjoy are celebrated in pageantry. I decided to compete.”

At 19, Ehrl won third place in the Miss New Mexico competition hosted by the Miss America Organization. At 28, she earned third place once again in the competition to become Miss New Mexico USA, this time through a different organization, Miss USA.

Earlier this year, Ehrl, a newlywed, realized that age restrictions and marriage status requirements had changed for Miss USA competitions. She was eligible to compete again. She decided to give the crown one more chance.

And, this time, she won.

“When my name was announced as Miss New Mexico USA 2025, I felt so proud of myself,” she says. “It felt almost unbelievable. I went into it with the mindset to win. I put in the hard work and really refined the areas I knew I needed to improve in.”

Preparing for the competition is not easy. The women practice articulating their stories in three minutes; get in top physical shape; rehearse walking patterns while wearing heels and showing their style; and dig deep into their own motivations to present themselves and their personalities quickly and concisely.

So, what’s one of the keys to success?

“You need to figure out how to step into your confidence,” Ehrl says. “A lot of times you might not feel like you have it in you at that moment, but this competition commands it from you. Part of being a woman is understanding how you feel best in your own skin and body.”

Ehrl says the timing of the triumph was perfect.

“It was God’s plan,” Ehrl says. “I wasn’t ready to win a few years ago. There was more that I needed to learn about myself to take on this role. Today, I have such a better grasp on who I am, and I am able to articulate that and share that with more grace and confidence and just stand in that a little more.”