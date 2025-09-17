Alumna is software engineer at Microsoft

Ever wondered what it’s like to work in Big Tech?

Alumna Laura Castro ’25 says it’s a dream come true. She recently began her job as a software engineer at Microsoft.

“It’s very surreal,” she says. “You walk into the building, and you see people there and you realize, ‘That person made a product that I use,’ and ‘that person did, too.’ And it’s crazy because you realize, ‘I work on those projects, too!’”

Castro graduated last spring with her bachelor’s in computer science from FIU's Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and a job waiting at Microsoft in Seattle.

She works on the SharePoint team, creating features that enhance the platform for users. “In SharePoint, you can make your own news pieces, announcements and pages,” she explains.

It’s Castro’s job to expand stylistic options for users. She writes code that nimbly adapts to user’s choices and offers a variety of revamped stylistic options, including fonts, colors, layouts and quote-outs, that create a customizable and visually appealing SharePoint experience, all while taking into account accessibility matters.

“Doing my job feels like doing a puzzle,” Castro says. “There’s a problem, and I have to investigate and solve it. Big Tech can sound intimidating, but it’s not. You can make it in Big Tech if you work hard and put in the effort. A lot of people try to convince themselves not to apply for these kinds of jobs, but don’t reject yourself. That’s somebody else’s job. I applied and look at me now. It has been lifechanging.”

Another highlight about the Microsoft experience? The place itself. “Microsoft is a beautiful campus,” Castro says. The company offers employees workplaces filled with amenities that include things like treehouses used for meetings, restaurants and shops, sports facilities and walking trails.

“There are so many fields to play sports,” Castro says. “I’m excited to join pickleball and softball groups. Sports is a really fun way to meet people and bond with colleagues.”