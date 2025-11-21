Alumna leads initiatives to combat food insecurity across South Florida

Thanksgiving is more than just a meal with family; it is also the spirit of gratitude and giving back to our communities. For Hannah Ulloa ’24, every day is an opportunity to help communities across South Florida thrive. Wanting to combine her love of food with community service, she set her sights on the dietetics and nutrition program at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work.

Ulloa now serves as an administrative and volunteer coordinator at Caring for Miami, the nonprofit initiative of Christ Fellowship Church, that provides essential resources — from a mobile food market to meal kits for public school students — across South Florida. A study by No Kid Hungry Florida reveals that over 72% of Floridians are finding it more difficult to afford groceries, with 24% of families reporting not having enough food to eat on multiple occasions.

She first joined the organization during her undergraduate years, forming part of the team that introduced the mobile market: a renovated county bus that serves as a one-aisle grocery store. Unlike at traditional food banks that provide pre-selected kits, Caring for Miami’s patrons get to select from a fresh array of food options with the help of a “personal shopper.” Items are then bagged, allowing patrons to feel as though they’re on a shopping trip.

She has witnessed first-hand the impact of the mobile market, sharing how its layout has helped patrons maintain their dignity. “They’ll come, and you’ll see on their face that they’re downcast. When they come inside [the market], their eyes brighten. They leave with a smile.”