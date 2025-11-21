Alumna leads initiatives to combat food insecurity across South Florida

Thanksgiving is more than just a meal with family; it is also the spirit of gratitude and giving back to our communities. For Hannah Ulloa ’24, every day is an opportunity to help communities across South Florida thrive. Wanting to combine her love of food with community service, she set her sights on the dietetics and nutrition program at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work.
Ulloa now serves as an administrative and volunteer coordinator at Caring for Miami, the nonprofit initiative of Christ Fellowship Church, that provides essential resources — from a mobile food market to meal kits for public school students — across South Florida. A study by No Kid Hungry Florida reveals that over 72% of Floridians are finding it more difficult to afford groceries, with 24% of families reporting not having enough food to eat on multiple occasions.
She first joined the organization during her undergraduate years, forming part of the team that introduced the mobile market: a renovated county bus that serves as a one-aisle grocery store. Unlike at traditional food banks that provide pre-selected kits, Caring for Miami’s patrons get to select from a fresh array of food options with the help of a “personal shopper.” Items are then bagged, allowing patrons to feel as though they’re on a shopping trip.
She has witnessed first-hand the impact of the mobile market, sharing how its layout has helped patrons maintain their dignity. “They’ll come, and you’ll see on their face that they’re downcast. When they come inside [the market], their eyes brighten. They leave with a smile.”
Patrons at the mobile market also receive nutritional pamphlets, ranging from recipe cards for quick and healthy meals to carefully tailored guides for those with chronic health issues — all developed by Ulloa in collaboration with ChenMed Senior Center. She credits her degree in dietetics and nutrition as a key tool in the creation of the guides.
“Our recipe cards have different categories ranging from Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine to breakfast options, like avocado breakfast burritos or baked banana oatmeal,” shares Ulloa. The recipes are modified to include nutritious alternatives while maintaining a delicious flavor, all with ingredients that are available at the mobile market.
“For instance, I’ll swap out canola oil for a healthier option, such as olive or vegetable oil. We want our patrons to feel connected to their cultural meals while incorporating healthier options,” says Ulloa. Patrons interested in additional guidance will soon be able to connect with a registered dietitian at the mobile market, courtesy of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition.
Along with the mobile market, Caring for Miami also leads a weekend meals initiative for public schools. Some 850 students across 30 schools receive kits of nutritious, nonperishable food each week, ensuring that they have meals ready for the weekend. The organization also just launched a mobile closet: a renovated school bus with clothing for families, as well as a brick-and-mortar food bank located at Christ Fellowship's Palmetto Bay campus.
“We don’t ask for income or any qualifications to be here,” says Ulloa. “Anyone can come, it’s a judgement-free zone. I know times are tough right now, and we are here to help you.”