As Florida doubles down on its support of space discovery, FIU takes a lead in exploring critical governance and security issues

Outer space may be infinite, but the moment for FIU to lead is here and now.

Under the leadership of its new president, the university stands at the forefront of a new era of policy leadership at a time of historically high space exploration. Chosen earlier this year to head Miami’s public research university, Jeanette M. Nuñez continues to serve as chair of the state’s aerospace finance and development authority, known as Space Florida, a position to which she was reappointed by the governor following her resignation as lieutenant governor.

That body supports a growing network of private facilities, technology and infrastructure related to spacecraft launches and recovery. It has positioned the state as a magnet for leading firms such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Contributing nearly $6 billion annually to Florida’s economy, the space sector supports more than 150,000 aerospace-related jobs and fuels innovation, technological advancement and workforce development across industries.

The next frontier isn’t just about rockets and satellites, as FIU’s president and Florida’s leaders well understand. Questions have been raised about governance, security and the policies that will determine who controls activity and benefits from increased investment.

Helping address those growing high-level concerns is the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy (JGI). Founded in 1985, JGI has earned a national reputation for advancing research in public policy, national security and cybersecurity issues.

Now, it’s expanding its reach upward, into space.

"Space is not just a scientific frontier,” says Brian Fonseca MA ’10, Ph.D. ’25, drector of the institute. “It’s a strategic domain where global economic, security and geopolitical interests are converging, and our policies must evolve accordingly.”

To that end, JGI has hired space policy specialist Laura Delgado López. The recently named senior fellow has more than 15 years of experience in the field and brings deep expertise as a former policy advisor to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, one of the six areas of the space agency, which is responsible for scientific missions to study climate and other planets as well as collaborating with international partners on scientific research.

Delgado López’s work at JGI centers on space governance and security, with a particular focus on Latin America, a region driven by rapid market growth and a thriving “NewSpace” startup ecosystem increasingly important to the global space economy. Her forthcoming “space policy dashboard” will map the complex network of public and private space actors to help identify policy gaps and strengthen international collaboration.

The research reflects JGI’s overall mission of producing rigorous, policy-relevant research that informs real-world decision-making. The work aligns closely with the priorities of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The latter, headquartered in nearby Doral, views space exploration primarily through the lens of strategic competition, regional security and strengthening partnerships in Latin America and the Caribbean.

While JGI leads FIU’s exploration of the policy and governance dimensions of space, others at FIU are propelling the university’s contribution to space science, engineering and technology. (See sidebar.)

Delgado López has also taken on mentoring students like Alexandra Bishop, a senior in the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs who serves as a junior research analyst at JGI. Bishop studies China’s access to space facilities in Argentina and its implications for U.S. national security.

“My work at JGI has taught me how to analyze problems impartially and write accurate, thoughtful recommendations that are presented to policymakers,” she explains. Inspired by her father’s law enforcement career, Bishop hopes to pursue a future role in national security.

For students like Bishop, working alongside experts like Delgado López provides real-world exposure to the intersection of technology, strategy and global security. This collaborative relationship between industry experts and students serves to cultivate the next generation of leaders in space policy and governance.

As the aerospace sector continues to expand, FIU is ensuring its students and researchers are ready to lead, whether that be by developing resilient technologies or shaping policies that govern their responsible use.

“Space is still a young field, but with a rich history,” Delgado López says. “That makes it an exciting industry for students to build their careers.”

The collective efforts of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, the College of Engineering & Computing and others are helping FIU bridge science and policy to define how humanity explores, secures and governs the final frontier.