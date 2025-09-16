Skip to Content
Big FIU weekend recap: (Double) Battle of the Pigskin

Campus & Community

September 16, 2025 at 2:32pm

FIU won on and off the football field Saturday as it hosted a community-wide pig roast and then proceeded to roast its rival on the gridiron.

The largest tailgate in FIU history saw 80+ culinary teams compete in a cook-off that featured the whole hog in a nod to South Florida’s unofficial favorite dish. (Notably, the College of Business won the title of Grand Champions.)

Fans feasted on juicy, salty lechón served up on slider buns, in tacos and alongside maduros, yuca and congrí.

And they finished off the night with a sweet dessert: FIU’s definitive win (38-28) over visiting FAU in the annual Shula Bowl.

In between, Panther Nation enjoyed another moment of pride during half-time as a group of alumni accepted much-deserved recognition of their winning contributions to FIU's sports program over the years, whether as student-athletes or coaches. Inducted the evening before into the Athletics Hall of Fame, these five standout Panthers basked in the cheers of a grateful community.

The honorees included Munga Eketebi '88 (men's soccer player and coach),  T.Y. Hilton '13 (football),  Karl Kremser '87 (men's soccer coach), Tayna Lawrence '98 (women's track) and Cindy Russo '93 (women's basketball coach).

Relive it all here.

CASE team at their tent
Roasted pig with FIU sunglasses
Michelle Palacio, senior vice president of Marketing and Strategic Communications and chief marketing communication officer and members of the Marketing and Strategic Communications team pose with President Jeanette M. Nuñez and Christina Castillo, deputy chief of staff to the President and vice president for Government & Community Relations
Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine team roasting pig
Dean Shlomi Dinar and the team from the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
FIU folks getting a side dish of Cuban bread rolls
Public servants, government officials and others with Jeanette M. Nuñez
Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine team roasting their pig
Singer Orlando Mendez known as the "Cuban Cowboy" performing the national anthem
FIU's ROTC team
ShopFIU team at their tent
Attendees enjoying the pig roast
One of the Pig Roast competition winners holds up the trophy
One of the Pig Roast competition winners holds up the trophy
Students holding up Shula Bowl flag
Students during the tailgate
Students during the football game

Panthers win the Shula Bowl 38-28!

FIU football players celebrate with Shula Bowl award
President Jeanette M. Nuñez and Head Football Coach Willie Simmons
FIU football players celebrate with the Shula Bowl award
Football players and coaches celebrating
Roary celebrating
Football players during the game
President Jeanette Nuñez with Hall of Fame inductees Tayna Lawrence and Munga Eketebi

Five legendary Panthers inducted into Hall of Fame

Tayna Lawrence poses for a photo at the Hall of Fame banquet
President Jeanette Nuñez and Athletics Director Scott Carr with Hall of Fame inductees T.Y. Hilton, Tayna Lawrence, Cindy Russo, Karl Kremser and Munga Eketebi
Cindy Russo
T.Y. Hilton with Scott Carr
Karl Kremser
Munga Eketebi
Tayna Lawrence with FIU President Jeanette Nuñez and Athletics Director Scott Carr
T.Y. Hilton
Cindy Russo being congratulated
Munga Eketebi being congratulated
Karl Kremser

