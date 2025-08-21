How can I help my child with ADHD when some question if the disorder is even real?

In her talk, Hart explores the challenges families face, clears up common myths about ADHD, and explains what the science really tells us about the condition. She also highlights practical strategies that can help children succeed in school and beyond.

“ADHD is often misunderstood, but with the right tools, kids can thrive,” Hart said.

More than anything, Hart called for compassion. “If we don’t have compassion and a real understanding of what ADHD is—and what it isn’t—the journey becomes that much harder for everyone.”

Hart’s research examines ADHD and related behavior disorders and learning challenges among young children. In addition to leading the center, she directs the School R.E.A.D.Y Lab, the Reading Explorers Program, the FIU Summer Academy in Liberty City, and The Children’s Trust Parent Club at FIU.

Her message to families is ultimately one of hope: while conversations about ADHD often center on its difficulties, Hart reminds us that many of its strengths and “superpowers” go unrecognized.