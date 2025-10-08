Cheers to experiential learning: Hospitality major learns industry’s most important lesson at cocktail conference

Ian Gonzalez earned a bachelor’s degree from the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management in 2024. Now a graduate student, he continues to take advantage of every possibility that comes his way as he journeys toward his ultimate goal: to one day open and operate his own restaurant/bar. He shares how FIU has made available hands-on opportunities that give him unparalleled industry insight. As a future manager and entrepreneur, he has learned that getting a view from the bottom up is critical to making it to the top.

As told to Alexandra Pecharich



During my junior year, I got involved with the Bacardi Center of Excellence within the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and have not looked back. The organization is an educational partnership that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship by bringing together academic resources and industry expertise.

The activities of the center have proved critical to my growing interest in beverage management, and now I plan to make my career in this area of hospitality. Among the opportunities that opened up to me were the chance to serve as president of the bartenders guild, one of several student organizations under the center’s umbrella. I’ve also overseen marketing for the center’s events.

Another major perk: the chance to work at the renowned Tales of the Cocktail conference. The weeklong gathering held annually in New Orleans welcomes 30,000 members of industry, among them spirits company executives, small-business owners and bar and beverage professionals from across the globe. On tap are seminars, workshops and competitions.

For three years, I have participated behind the scenes alongside hundreds of others who prep drinks for the adjacent brand-sponsored tastings and networking functions.

I am already employed full-time at a neighborhood cocktail bar in Miami and so bring experience with me. Nonetheless, the environment of the conference, which flows out to hotels and other spaces throughout the city, has taken my skills to another level and informs how I hope one day to lead.

The biggest thing I’ve learned during my time in the Big Easy is how to optimize the performance of a team. The chance to work under representatives of establishments on the World’s 50 Best Bars list catapulted my knowledge. Folks innovating on the front lines showed me the way.

In class, our professors teach us that as future managers we need to understand that each of us each brings a different perspective and different talents to the table. Strong managers grasp this and take the time to learn how and where individuals excel and then build on those strengths by placing them in the correct roles, be it logistics, inventory, direct customer service or something else. I saw this dynamic firsthand in New Orleans.

All of that brings up why I am involved in the production and customer-service aspects of the cocktail industry, both as part of my regular job and at the conference: No position is beneath anyone, and learning the industry from the ground up has value for those aspiring to leadership.

The Chaplin School is clearly teaching us the skills we students need to be good managers. At the same time, learning how to do the tasks performed by those whom we will one day supervise is critical. Such an approach will help us not only set high expectations down the road but realistic ones as well, thereby avoiding the kind of high-pressure, toxic work environments that serve no one.

With these lessons in hand, I am ready for anything.