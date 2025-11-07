Civil discourse 101: two political insiders show how it’s done

In an era of American history in which people are increasingly reluctant to hear others’ viewpoints — and in which members of different political parties often vilify each other — two political insiders from opposite sides of the aisle came to FIU to show the importance of respectful debate and to share their perspectives.

As part of President Jeanette M. Nuñez’s Presidential Speaker Series, political professional Beth Matuga, a Democrat, and political polling expert Ryan Tyson, a Republican, engaged in a thoughtful, courteous conversation, even as they agreed to disagree on a variety of topics.

The discussion was moderated by Nuñez and allowed the Panther community a chance to hear firsthand from two experts in the thick of their political parties’ work.

In her introductory remarks, Nuñez said that Matuga and Tyson “embody the spirit of civil discourse, of honest debate.”

“Here at FIU, we all know we’re committed to that type of dialogue and debate,” Nuñez said. “We are committed to ensuring that our students have ample views on all different topics, recognizing that they may not align with your views. But when you get to listen to both Beth and Ryan, you’ll appreciate how politics and policy and people all come together and all converge, and it really is just an interesting opportunity to hear, to listen, to learn.”

Amidst quips, jokes and lots of differences (and some agreements) of opinion, Matuga and Tyson spoke on a range of topics including the government shutdown; Tuesday’s elections; their thoughts on upcoming primaries and elections; and their advice and insight for students interested in pursuing careers in politics.

Both agreed on one major point: “Our body politic is in a very bad place right now,” Matuga said. “The ability to have a pleasant conversation without [heated] debate is evaporating.”

Tyson and Matuga both condemned violence surrounding political differences. “That’s a deeper cultural problem,” Tyson said. "That's sad."

They also agreed on the importance that affordability and the economic landscape have on shaping voter decisions.