Civil discourse 101: two political insiders show how it’s done
As part of the Presidential Speaker Series, political experts from both sides of the aisle went head-to-head in a respectful conversation that touched on a variety of topics
In an era of American history in which people are increasingly reluctant to hear others’ viewpoints — and in which members of different political parties often vilify each other — two political insiders from opposite sides of the aisle came to FIU to show the importance of respectful debate and to share their perspectives.
As part of President Jeanette M. Nuñez’s Presidential Speaker Series, political professional Beth Matuga, a Democrat, and political polling expert Ryan Tyson, a Republican, engaged in a thoughtful, courteous conversation, even as they agreed to disagree on a variety of topics.
The discussion was moderated by Nuñez and allowed the Panther community a chance to hear firsthand from two experts in the thick of their political parties’ work.
In her introductory remarks, Nuñez said that Matuga and Tyson “embody the spirit of civil discourse, of honest debate.”
“Here at FIU, we all know we’re committed to that type of dialogue and debate,” Nuñez said. “We are committed to ensuring that our students have ample views on all different topics, recognizing that they may not align with your views. But when you get to listen to both Beth and Ryan, you’ll appreciate how politics and policy and people all come together and all converge, and it really is just an interesting opportunity to hear, to listen, to learn.”
Amidst quips, jokes and lots of differences (and some agreements) of opinion, Matuga and Tyson spoke on a range of topics including the government shutdown; Tuesday’s elections; their thoughts on upcoming primaries and elections; and their advice and insight for students interested in pursuing careers in politics.
Both agreed on one major point: “Our body politic is in a very bad place right now,” Matuga said. “The ability to have a pleasant conversation without [heated] debate is evaporating.”
Tyson and Matuga both condemned violence surrounding political differences. “That’s a deeper cultural problem,” Tyson said. "That's sad."
They also agreed on the importance that affordability and the economic landscape have on shaping voter decisions.
Students loved the conversation.
“I’m so glad that President Nuñez is bringing people from both sides to campus,” said finance major Jazmine Murray. “It’s healthy to have these respectful debates. As students, we need to be exposed to this. These discussions are what we need to move America forward.”
She said watching the civil dialogue reaffirmed her belief that people are more than politics. “Before anything, I’m a Christian. And because of my faith, I believe that you can’t judge people just because of their political affiliation. We’re all human.”
Murray also came to hear about Tyson’s career. She describes herself as analytical and, throughout the conversation, she was able to learn more about a potential career path — that of a political polling professional.
Freshman political science major Helen Reyes said she enjoyed the event.
“I haven’t really seen civil discourse like this before,” Reyes said. “I came to the event because I want to inform myself. If I see these kinds of discussions, it’s usually on social media with editing. I wanted to see what each of them said, without the editing. I liked the discourse. It was very informative. I liked getting both perspectives.”
Political science student David Anderson agreed. “I thought this conversation was necessary,” he said. “We need to see the ‘other side.’ President Nuñez is making politics more accessible by bringing these speakers to campus. Even if you’re not a political science major, these topics still affect everyone.”