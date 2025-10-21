Dungeons & Dragons is more than a game, leisure expert says

For most people Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is simply a niche fantasy table-top game. But around tables cluttered with dice, maps and character sheets, players are doing far more than playing. They’re engaging in leisure. Serious leisure, to be exact. Sociologists define serious leisure as a hobby that demands skill, commitment and personal fulfillment, and FIU’s Emily Messina says D&D fits the bill perfectly.

What starts as rolling dice can grow into months-long campaigns, detailed character arc creations and collaborative storytelling, turning a game into a structured, skill-driven pursuit that fosters problem-solving, creativity and social bonds within a global community.

To understand what makes D&D more than just a pastime, Messina, an associate professor and program director for FIU’s Rehabilitation and Recreational Therapy Program, studies how games like this promote identity-building and connection. Inspired by a scene in Stranger Things (season four, episode one), Messina set out to learn more about how D&D relates to the concept of serious leisure. She recently published her research findings in Leisure Studies.

The game provides players with “the sense of a safe space and a place to create their own identity,” Messina said. In the 1980s, D&D was often dismissed — sometimes demonized — as an inappropriate game due to perceived but unfounded links to the occult. Today, it’s widely recognized as a place for players to explore, connect and express themselves.

“Players were comfortable being themselves by engaging in the game pursuit,” Messina said, “but at the same time were building personas in line with, or in contrast to, their normal personality. They described it as a way to take charge, or lead an effort in ways that their normal personality would allow for, but they wouldn’t be inclined to do.”

Messina attributes this to the lack of real-world consequences. Players may feel more comfortable from both social and safety perspectives. But they do still have to be cautious as brash actions could get a beloved character killed.

“That’s not something you see in other games,” Messina said. “It’s something they’ve been developing over months or years.”

Beyond personal expression, Messina says the social and emotional benefits of D&D reflect the very traits that make serious leisure valuable: the sense of identity, the relationships built through shared experiences and the continued connection with the same group of people over time.

One participant from the study shared that as she grew older, the game gave her a sense of belonging and a meaningful way to spend her time.

“As we’re growing older and no longer playing sports, what does that place for leisure activity look like for adults,” Messina asked.

Leisure research has explored how people progress through their leisure pursuits. When little league, dance class and high school drama are things of the past, individuals often lose structured opportunities for teamwork and creative expression. D&D helps fill that gap.

“For example,” Messina added, “for thespians who no longer have plays to take part in after high school and suddenly find themselves working for an HR department, how would they express themselves? Where does that identity go? Dungeons and Dragons would be a good outlet for that.”

The game can also provide structure and purpose for people managing mental illness who might not be able to hold a full-time job because of their symptoms. The game gives them structure versus filling their day with binge streaming.

“The idea of being able to use leisure to structure your time and gain some wins let’s you see a positive return on what you’re dedicating your time to, and building on that and seeing your skill sets grow,” Messina said. “That’s going to turn into self-determination. You’re going to be more motivated to build on your own skill sets and have a sense of autonomy.”

Activities such as D&D can be used for young children as a reward structure or with older adults, such as retirees, to help provide a sense of purpose and daily rhythm.

“Post retirement is one of the most dangerous points in an adult’s life,” she said. “They lose that sense of structure and possibly their social connection.”

Building structure through leisure pursuits after retirement has been shown to help maintain physical fitness, social interaction, cognitive processing and attention span and decrease depression.

“The idea of structure and reward with desired pursuit can work for all ages,” Messina said.