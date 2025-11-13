FIU hosts 13 European Union representatives on campus

A delegation of 13 European Union representatives visited FIU in a milestone event that underscored FIU’s growing role in support of global dialogue and diplomacy.

Hosted by the Miami-Florida Jean Monnet European Center of Excellence at FIU, the group spent the afternoon engaging with students, faculty and community members about transatlantic relations, global challenges and opportunities for collaboration.

FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez welcomed the delegation, which also included deputy chiefs of mission, consuls general and honorary consuls representing EU member states, alongside Provost Elizabeth Béjar, Green School Dean Shlomi Dinar and Dr. Kimberly Green, president of the Green Family Foundation and co-chair of the Green School Dean’s Advisory Board.

“Your visit to Florida signifies something special for us,” Nuñez said. “Many European Union citizens call our state home, and we are honored and privileged to have such a strong relationship with the EU. We understand innovation and technology in this day and age truly transcends borders.”

Dinar emphasized the significance of connecting students directly with global decision-makers.

“Today’s visit reflects the commitment of the Green School to connect our students and community with global leaders and practitioners who are shaping the world we live in.” he said. “Your visit offers our students an invaluable opportunity to engage with global changemakers. We’re truly honored to be part of this historic occasion.”

Addressing a full audience in the College of Law courtroom, Jovita Neliupšienė, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States, delivered a keynote titled “The Transatlantic Partnership and EU-Florida Relations,” highlighting the strategic importance of EU–U.S. cooperation. She shared that the purpose of the delegation’s trip was to deepen ties with Floridians and better understand the state’s perspectives firsthand.

“Our next stop is to meet with Florida’s legislators at the state capitol in Tallahassee. We want to find out what are the most important and crucial issues to both the EU and US. Our EU community is the longest lasting example of peace. Peace is a key component of our European Union integration, and the EU is one of the biggest customers of U.S. technology-exporting companies,” Neliupšienė said.

Before opening the floor for student questions, Markus Thiel, director of the Miami-Florida Jean Monnet European Center of Excellence, introduced H.E. Jesper Møller Sørensen, Ambassador of Denmark to the United States, who offered closing reflections on the power of youth and diplomacy.

He encouraged students to consider careers in foreign service and international relations: “The most important relationship is between the U.S. and the EU, and we are all interested in maintaining it,” he said.

Students asked questions on topics such as data privacy, emerging technology and global governance.

Meeting and exchanging ideas with world leaders who shape international policy offered students a rare glimpse into the realities of global diplomacy and a tangible connection between classroom learning and real-world impact. It was a moment that embodied the Green School’s mission to prepare globally engaged citizens ready to lead, serve and make a difference on the world stage.

“I will always cherish the opportunity to meet with the Ambassadors," said international relations students Fabian Ramos. "It was important to hear from government leaders who impact global diplomacy and as Ambassador Neliupšiené mentioned, as young people we are the generation of future leaders and we must continue to give our best."