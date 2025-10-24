Exhibit celebrates Roary through historic art

Walk into the piano lounge and art gallery at MMC’s Graham Center, and you’ll be transported into a world of historic art — with an FIU twist.

Displayed on the lounge’s walls are 22 paintings that place FIU at the center of some of the world’s most famous paintings. Roary is the main character in Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" and Dalí's "The Persistence of Memory." The Green Library, the Panther statue and iconic palm trees stand along the blue swirls of van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” And the Kissing Bridge is the bridge in Monet’s “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies.”

All the works in the exhibit were created by alumni Wendy X. Ordóñez ’07, MAT ’10, MFA ‘23 and Oscar D. Hernandez ‘18, two talented artists who are staff members at Student Health & Wellness (SHW). The artists made the works on Procreate, a software program popular among artists and illustrators. Some of the works were created from scratch by the two artists, and others involved superimposing FIU art created by the artists onto the original, historic artwork.

Starry Campus Night

The exhibit was designed to provide Panther-filled art to the campus community while raising awareness about health and wellness services available to students. While the exhibit is on display, SHW — which houses a variety of units such as Healthy Living, the Student Health Clinics and Counseling and Psychological Services — hosts various health resource fairs at the piano lounge. During these events, students who participate in the fairs receive free shirts and sweaters that feature designs from the exhibit.

Five hundred and sixty people attended the exhibit opening. Students clamor for the creative merch.

“I love the shirt,” says finance major Oriana Hernandez, who attended one of the SHW events. She got a free shirt that features the “Couple Dancing” design. “Everyone that sees my shirt loves it. My boyfriend asked me about it…it’s beautiful.”

She adds, “The exhibit itself is really creative. I’m really into art and design, and I love how the exhibit merges both of them into an academic context like this. It also made me interested in learning more about the original pieces of art.”