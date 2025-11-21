Experts share tips to help families of small children navigate holiday stress

The holiday season is filled with celebration, family gatherings and long-awaited time off from school. But for many children, the shift in routines and expectations can also bring stress, big feelings and challenging behaviors. FIU experts from the Center for Children and Families are offering simple, research-based strategies to help families create a smoother, more connected holiday break.

Daniel Bagner, psychology professor and a licensed and board-certified clinical child psychologist, says one of the most powerful things parents can do is carve out a little one-on-one time each day.

“Spend a few minutes doing something fun together like reading a book, playing a quick game, anything you both enjoy,” Bagner explains. “That small investment goes a long way in strengthening your connection and reducing behavior problems.”

Bagner also emphasizes the importance of structure during the extended time away from school. Without the natural rhythm of the school day, kids may feel unanchored. Setting up playdates, planning outings or building simple routines at home can help maintain stability.

Sleep is another major piece of the puzzle. “Keeping a consistent bedtime is crucial,” says Bagner. “Not getting enough sleep can affect a child’s mood and behavior, and the busy holiday season can make that even more challenging.” Even when relatives are visiting or schedules change, he recommends following through with established limits, including bedtime routines.

Shayl Griffith, assistant professor in FIU’s Department of Counseling, Recreation and School Psychology and researcher at the Center for Children and Families, adds that screen time is another area where consistency matters.

According to Griffith, research shows that certain types of screen use such as educational apps can be beneficial. “If families choose to allow screen time, it helps to be intentional,” she says. “Choose content that is calming but also enriching based on your child’s interests and learning goals. And use built-in tools, like Screen Time on iOS or Digital Wellbeing on Android, to set limits and block inappropriate content.”

Griffith notes that keeping some parts of the screen routine steady such as turning devices off at night and sticking to agreed-upon content, can make it easier for children to transition back to school after the break.

Both experts also recognize that holidays can heighten emotions, especially for children experiencing changes such as a recent move, parental separation or the loss of a loved one. Bagner encourages parents to create space for these conversations. “Give your child opportunities to share how they’re feeling,” he says. “And model that it’s okay to talk about tough emotions. You might say something like, ‘It’s really difficult to celebrate the holidays without grandma.’”

For families looking to build positive routines and strengthen their parenting skills, the Center for Children and Families also offers free in-person and online workshops through its Parent Club, made possible by The Children’s Trust.

For families seeking additional support or wishing to learn more about clinical services and research opportunities, the Center for Children and Families is available to help.