Exploring space and aerospace policy in D.C. helped me find a new career path

Ashley Corina Rodriguez is a communication arts major and an FIU Honors College student. She recently traveled to Washington, D.C. on an FIU fly-in seminar for students interested in learning about space, aerospace and innovation in the nation’s capital. Rodriguez shares her experience here.





Visiting the nation’s capital with FIU D.C. has been one of the most eye-opening experiences of my academic journey.

I am a communication arts major, and I’m passionate about communicating how aerospace, technology and policy intersect. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to travel with FIU for its Space, Aerospace & Innovation Fly-In.

The fly-in was the perfect preview of how my studies and my professional goals work together in real-world settings at the heart of Washington, D.C. The decisions made in D.C. directly influence programs at NASA, where I am currently an intern working on strategic communications. The fly-in helped me realize just how essential communicators are within this field, and how I can use my skills to tell stories that make innovations understandable and meaningful not only within Congress, but beyond that.

During the trip, FIU in DC filled our schedule with opportunities to meet with leading professionals across both government and industry. We were able to hear from experts in space policy and technology, including folks from the U.S. Space Force, think tanks and law offices that work in aerospace policy. These leaders shared insights into their respective fields, ranging from national security and the future of space operations to the ways autonomous systems are evolving and the new policies emerging as they advance.

The most impactful experience for me was visiting Capitol Hill. We had various meetings set up with staff on the Hill to hear about science, space and technology. We learned how they research, create bills and develop new avenues of funding for important research.

Ashley Corina Rodriguez (second from right) and FIU students with Congressman George Whitesides (center). From left to right: Johnpaul Lopez Burgos and Julian Hernandez (front row), Collin Brandt, Nicholas Hing, Congressman Whitesides, Madeline Brock, Sophia Rodriguez, Sebastian Vargas, Rodriguez and Kenrick Chiocca.

One of the major highlights for me: Speaking with staff members at Congressman George Whitesides’ office and meeting Congressman Whitesides himself. Congressman Whitesides serves as Vice Ranking Member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. He also worked at NASA years ago. These meetings deepened my understanding of how federal legislation and industry partnerships can change the trajectory of science projects in our country.

I’ve seen the projects that government agencies can do, and the people on the Hill are the ones approving them and making them happen. This is where I want to be in the future. I want to use my skills to help communicate about projects and advocate for policies and funding for these kinds of projects.

If I’m going to communicate about something, I want to communicate about something that will have an impact. As a communicator, when we walk in a room and hear people saying that they are in aerospace and technology, you think ‘I’m in the wrong room.’ But this trip helped me realize, ‘I am in the right room.’ There is a space for communicators in this area. Actually, there are many spots for communicators to engage in this work.