Dolphin and whale lovers can track an ocean animal and support FIU research

A recent app update added more content from scientists including back stories, tagging locations and videos from the field. Users also receive updates on new dolphins or whales that are tagged, creating a more personal connection to the research. Recently, users could follow research conducted by Kiszka in the Arctic or in the Caribbean on different species of whales and dolphins.

Users are guaranteed tracking for at least six months. If an animal’s tracking stops before that time, they’re sent a new dolphin or whale to follow. Tags on dolphins or whales should remain for a few months before naturally detaching. In some cases, tags have remained for extensive periods of time, documenting the movements of sperm whales from the subfreezing Arctic waters where they to the Caribbean Sea where they reproduce. “We just broke a record of a male sperm whale now having been transmitting position for nearly 400 days,” mentioned Kiszka.

“Customers want to feel closer to their animals and know that these purchases mean something,” said Samanta Erb, head of content for Fahlo. “They get so attached (and we get it, because we do too) that there’s real grief when any of the animals reach the end of their research journey.”

Fahlo wasn’t expecting how invested people would become, but Erb said it’s the best reaction to these tracking experiences because people care about what they know and understand. According to Kiszka, the dolphin bracelets have become one of Fahlo’s most successful programs.

“Dolphins are definitely one of those eternally iconic animals,” Erb said. “Their charismatic nature makes them really special, and that means people want to help protect them.”