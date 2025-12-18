Skip to Content
Photo recap: Fall 2025 graduates celebrate
THE NEXT CHAPTER

The final members of the Class of 2025 are on their way.

December 18, 2025 at 5:55pm

In anticipation of a new year, some 5,000 Panthers look forward to new careers and new lives. The final members of the Class of 2025 join the 10,000 who graduated earlier this year. Together they represent the next generation of leaders, creators and changemakers who have committed to use their talents and knowledge to make an impact across science, technology and the arts.

During the eight ceremonies this week, graduates walked the commencement stage as family and friends cheered them on. Relive the excitement and feel the promise of the moment in our pictorial tribute to those who make us proud. 

Photos and videos by Margarita Rentis, Genesis Ibarra and Marc Funes.

Student in cap and gown during commencement waving
Student holding Class of 2025 banner
Students walking into commencement
Student standing to be recognized during commencement
Students standing to be recognized during the ceremony
Faculty and staff walking into commencement with banner
Graduates smiling during the commencement ceremony
Graduate cheering during commencement
“We fly our banners high, ev’ry culture we embrace. All our love and Panther spirit, young and old we make this place.” Alma Mater
Photo of graduate sitting with his cap decorated with Veterans emblems.
Graduate standing to be recognized during commencement
Student holding up diploma
“Focus on your purpose, in both your personal and professional life, and make decisions that will keep you on the path to success. Never let fear, failure or doubt take you off course."
President Jeanette M. Nuñez
FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez

So, take the stage.

Graduate being greeted by faculty
Graduate celebrating as he walks across the commencement stage
Graduate hugging professor in celebration
President Jeanette Nuñez poses for a photo with a graduate on stage
Graduate celebrating with his diploma
Student smiling with diploma
85-year-old graduate holding up his diploma on stage
Graduates sitting together and smiling with their diplomas
Graduate with diploma holding up index finger, giving thanks to God

It's time to celebrate!

Gold and blue streamers showering the graduates in celebration
Graduate celebrating
Crowd of graduates cheering as confetti drops
85-year-old graduate Roberto Fernandez with FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez
Graduate hugging family member
Graduates celebrate
Graduates celebrating
Graduate celebrating with his family
Graduate celebrating with her family

