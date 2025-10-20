FIU 2025 Music Festival: A Celebration of Artistry, Collaboration, and Community

The FIU Music Festival is the signature event of the Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Miami through world-class performances, educational collaborations, and community engagement.

The festival opens with “Amernet and Friends,” launching both the FIU Music Festival and the Amernet String Quartet’s Chamber Music Series. Led by the Amernet String Quartet, FIU’s Ensemble-in-Residence, this concert marks the first collaboration between the School of Music and Coral Gables’ Sanctuary for the Arts. Bringing the energy of the international chamber music scene to Miami, the program highlights the artistry of FIU’s own musicians alongside distinguished guest performers, including renowned mezzo-soprano Rachel Calloway.

On October 24, soprano Laura León takes the stage for An Evening of Cuban Song. An FIU alumna and internationally acclaimed performer, León presents a dazzling program of Cuban coloratura masterworks. Accompanied by pianist Robert Koenig, she brings to life music that showcases her virtuosic range and expressive artistry. León’s journey from her roots in Cuba to stages around the world infuses her performance with warmth, authenticity, and grace.

On October 25, the FIU Jazz Band, directed by Aldo Salvent, performs with guest artist Ashley Pezzotti. This concert celebrates Pezzotti’s addition to the FIU faculty as an adjunct instructor in the jazz vocal studio. A Miami-born, New York–based vocalist who has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Pezzotti brings real-world experience and mentorship to FIU students, offering insight into the life of a professional jazz musician.

On October 26, organist Dexter Kennedy performs in collaboration with the American Guild of Organists. Coordinated by adjunct instructor Joanne Schulte, the concert highlights Kennedy’s exceptional talent and underscores FIU’s growing commitment to sacred and organ music education.

On October 29, harpist Noelia Cotuna appears in partnership with the Spanish Cultural Embassy. As part of the Young Artist Program, Cotuna represents a new generation of musicians. Her performance underscores FIU’s mission to prepare 21st-century musicians with diverse skills and global perspectives. Under the leadership of Dr. Karen Veloz, FIU aims to broaden students’ exposure to a variety of instruments and musical traditions, with plans to establish a harp studio in the future. This initiative builds on Veloz’s past collaborations, including performances at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and ongoing efforts to expand cultural and diplomatic partnerships.

On October 30, the Ensemblast Quartet, led by FIU alumnus Isaac Casal, makes its FIU Music Festival debut with El Templar de los Tambores. This dynamic program blends contemporary works, Latin American rhythms, and world music influences. The concert connects directly to FIU’s New Music Program, directed by Orlando Jacinto García and Jason Calloway, featuring original student compositions alongside avant-garde works. With guest percussionists and Panama’s Ballet Folklórico Aires Panameños, the performance highlights FIU’s dedication to creativity, cultural dialogue, and innovation. Through this approach, students not only perform but also create, developing as lyricists, composers, and musicians who bring original ideas to life.

On October 31, The Baltimore Consort returns to FIU with The Food of Love: Songs, Dances, and Fancies for Shakespeare. Known for their lively interpretations of early music performed on period instruments such as the lute, cittern, viols, and flute, the ensemble bridges historical scholarship and performance. Their long-awaited return offers students an immersive experience in Renaissance music, bringing to life what they study in the classroom.

The festival concludes on November 1 and 2 with Rubén Blades’ Maestra Vida, presented in collaboration with choral director Maibel Troia. This large-scale production, which premiered at Lincoln Center, is a “salsa opera” uniting FIU’s full orchestra with voice and music theatre students. The work celebrates Latin American musical storytelling and contemporary composition. As the nation’s top-ranked Hispanic-Serving Institution, FIU proudly presents Maestra Vidaas a reflection of its mission to serve both students and the community through creativity, cultural identity, and opportunity.

Through all of these performances, The Wertheim School of Music continues to cultivate the 21st-century musician, who must be versatile, globally minded, and prepared for diverse professional paths. By uniting tradition and innovation, the 2025 FIU Music Festival embodies the School’s enduring commitment to artistic excellence, education, and community engagement.

