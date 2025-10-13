FIU Aquarius and Tekmara partner to apply AI under the sea

Florida International University and technology start-up Tekmara are teaming up to accelerate the evolution of underwater habitats, combining advanced artificial intelligence (AI), integrated data solutions, and marine robotics to protect and conserve the world’s oceans.



FIU Aquarius, the world’s only underwater research laboratory, will host Tekmara’s sensor technology and AI-powered monitoring systems, allowing scientists to move beyond data collection and toward intelligent, real-time environmental monitoring.



FIU Aquarius is strategically located 60 feet below the ocean surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, making it the ideal facility for this new era in ocean science. FIU is the lead university research partner for the sanctuary and a global leader in ocean research, conservation and resilience. The collaboration with Tekmara is part of the future of Aquarius and underwater research habitats, which includes the development of Aquarius 2, as well as modular habitats that can be deployed all across the world.



“This project brings together two of FIU’s priorities to help grow ocean exploration: environmental research and technology,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “What scientists learn at the Medina Aquarius Program will prove pivotal for the future of Florida’s tourism and economy. FIU will continue to lead the way in marine conservation and research.”



FIU scientists and Tekmara technicians will develop and test autonomous systems, data platforms and AI algorithms in the environment in and around FIU Aquarius. The systems are designed to autonomously detect anomalies like pollution sources or oxygen depletion, learn from the ocean environment, and provide real-time solutions. They will largely be powered by renewable energy sources including solar and marine renewable energy.



As part of this partnership, FIU will be “cutting the cord,” and use wireless data storage and transmission. The end result will be a new generation smart lab located on the seafloor, continuously delivering scientific insights that are critical to global marine health and resilience.



“FIU Aquarius has long been a global asset for advancing scientific exploration, research and discovery,” said Mike Heithaus, FIU Vice Provost of Environmental Resilience and marine ecologist. “With these new advances, our habitat is becoming more efficient and more equipped to support the amazing work being done by FIU scientists, as well as scientists and industry partners from around the world.”



Knowledge gained from the AI-enabled systems will be incorporated into FIU’s Medina Aquarius Program, which is dedicated to research and education on the world’s marine ecosystems. It will help transform onsite training programs for scientists and astronauts that utilize the habitat’s extreme environment and even support the development of new technologies for ocean conservation.



The advanced systems will also support improved safety and security for teams conducting missions in the habitat and for FIU Aquarius itself. Detecting and tracking surface vessels, the systems will help ensure compliance within the protected Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and notify enforcement officials of unauthorized activities.



“FIU is a fantastic partner in the pursuit of making marine protected areas secure,” said Tekmara founder Todd Kleperis. “The potential exists to take what we’re doing here at FIU Aquarius and expand into other parts of the world.”



This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for the ocean technology sector. Thanks to the leadership and support of Congressmen Mario-Diaz Balart and Carlos A. Gimenez, FIU was awarded $1 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the College of Arts, Sciences and Education’s Medina Aquarius Program instrumentation project. These funds will be used to add new oceanographic instrumentation and communications capabilities. The instrumentation will establish a uniquely capable observation system at Aquarius Reef Base and will help scientists understand the conditions that drive the health of the ecological systems of coastal south Florida. The data will be made available in real-time online so anyone, anywhere in the world can monitor the conditions of the Florida Reef tract.