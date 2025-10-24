FIU celebrates investiture of Jeanette M. Nuñez as seventh university president

Florida International University today celebrated the investiture of Jeanette M. Nuñez as its seventh president – and the first alumna and first woman to lead the institution.

At the ceremony held at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Nuñez set the course for the university’s next chapter.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a new chapter in FIU’s proud history – the investiture of Jeanette M. Nuñez as the seventh president of this great university,” said Carlos A. Duart, chair of the FIU Board of Trustees. “She is a visionary leader, a dedicated public servant, and a trailblazer whose lifelong commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly aligns with FIU’s bold future.”

A proud double alumna, Nuñez has spent her career serving Florida – as a healthcare executive, state legislator, and Florida’s lieutenant governor – before returning to lead her alma mater.

“To lead Florida International University – and as its first alumna – is both the greatest honor and the greatest responsibility of my career,” Nuñez said. “This investiture is far more than a ceremony; it is a reaffirmation of our shared mission to ensure that opportunity and excellence remain within reach for every Floridian and all who choose to call FIU home.”

In her remarks, Nuñez outlined three core priorities that will shape FIU’s next decade and its transformation into a Top 30 public university.

Student success – ensuring every Panther graduates prepared to lead and proud of their FIU experience.

Research excellence – doubling research expenditures and advancing innovation in resilience, health, and technology.

Strategic partnerships – forging alliances with healthcare, business, and government to expand opportunity and impact.

She also announced the creation of the SOAR Initiative, a fund to accelerate innovation by investing in faculty research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and programs that enhance the student experience.

“This is an investment in our future, in our people, our ideas, and our impact,” she said. “At FIU, we’re no longer just climbing — we are leading, By 2030, FIU will be counted among the nation’s Top 30 public universities, celebrated globally for research, innovation, and student success. Our vision is clear. Our future is bold. Our time is now.”

Nuñez recognized her presidential predecessors for building the foundation that has helped transform FIU from an abandoned airfield into a Top 50 public university and a Carnegie R1 research powerhouse serving 56,000 students.

“FIU is not just a university — it is a force for prosperity,” she said. “It changes lives, launches careers, and fuels Florida’s economy.”