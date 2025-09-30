FIU earns No. 1 university ranking in Florida for second year in a row

Florida International University has once again secured its place as the top university in Florida in The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings, marking the second consecutive year FIU has led the state.

Nationally, FIU is ranked No. 54 (up from No. 77 last year) and No. 22 among public universities.

The Wall Street Journal rankings focus on how well colleges prepare students for financial success, rewarding “the boost an institution provides to its graduates’ salaries.” The rankings weigh student outcomes and learning environment in the calculations. The methodology places particular emphasis on how well institutions improve the trajectories of their students’ lives – including graduation rates and their post-university salaries – as well as the quality of the classroom experience.

FIU’s continued recognition underscores the university’s commitment to providing a world-class education that delivers results. The ranking as Florida’s top university demonstrates the institution’s strength in academic excellence, research impact, and student success, while also reflecting the voices of students who consistently rate their FIU experience highly.

“These rankings reaffirm what our students and alumni already know: FIU delivers results,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “We are providing an incredible education that transforms lives, fuels innovation, and strengthens Florida’s workforce and economy. To be recognized as the state’s top university for the second year in a row is a testament to our faculty, our staff, and our students.”

FIU’s success in The Wall Street Journal ranking comes on the heels of a string of national accolades.

These rankings come on the heels of a series of accolades:

In Florida, FIU has been No. 1 for three years in a row in performance-based funding metrics that measure student success.

In the U.S. News & World Report rankings released last week, FIU made the top 50 public university list again at No. 46 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation for social mobility (upward economic mobility).

Washington Monthly ranked FIU the No. 8 university in the country.

FIU was named No. 21 among Top Public Universities (No. 70 nationally) by Niche

Washington Monthly also recognized FIU as the No. 1 “Best Bang for the Buck” in the Southeast in its national rankings.

FIU is one of just 21 institutions nationwide with both the Carnegie R1 designation for very high research activity and the Opportunity Colleges & Universities designation

“The Wall Street Journal rankings are focused on outcomes that matter most to students and their families – career prospects, earnings and experiences,” said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. “To be recognized once again as Florida’s top university confirms that FIU is excelling where it counts: preparing students for successful careers, advancing impactful research, and ensuring a return on investment that transforms lives.”