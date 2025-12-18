FIU experts are available to discuss athletic performance, brain health, and major global sporting events

As playoff and championship seasons intensify and global competitions such as the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup approach, FIU experts are available to discuss athletic performance, brain health, sports medicine and the science behind high-stakes competition and live events, along with other related topics. From how athletes and performers prepare mentally and physically under pressure to concussion detection, injury prevention, nutrition, major event planning and the evolving sports media landscape, these faculty members offer research-driven insights and real-world expertise. The experts available to speak with local, national and international media can be found on this page.

