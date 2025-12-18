FIU experts are available to discuss athletic performance, brain health, and major global sporting events
As playoff and championship seasons intensify and global competitions such as the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup approach, FIU experts are available to discuss athletic performance, brain health, sports medicine and the science behind high-stakes competition and live events, along with other related topics. From how athletes and performers prepare mentally and physically under pressure to concussion detection, injury prevention, nutrition, major event planning and the evolving sports media landscape, these faculty members offer research-driven insights and real-world expertise. The experts available to speak with local, national and international media can be found on this page.
Athletics Performance - Physical and Mental
Marcelo Bigliassi
Assistant Professor; Director, Kinesiology Graduate Program
Teaching and Learning
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Marcelo Bigliassi can discuss how the brain and body respond to exercise - including what motivates people to push harder, how music and mental strategies affect performance, and how stress, fatigue and resilience shape physical output. His research uses tools such as EEG, fMRI, and heart-rate variability to understand how the mind influences movement and overall health.
Phone: 786-863-6478
Email: marcelo.bigliassi@fiu.edu
Jason R. Kostrna
Associate Professor
Teaching and Learning
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Jason Kostrna is a sports psychology expert who can discuss how mental strategies and interventions influence physical performance, motivation, and emotional resilience in athletes. His research focuses on the cognitive and emotional factors that shape physical activity and success in sports. He can speak on topics such as mental performance training, applied psychology in competitive settings, and methods for improving focus, motivation, and emotional regulation.
Office: 305-919-4074
Email: jkostrna@fiu.edu
Trey Watson
Director, Bachelor's Program in PE/Exercise Science and Sports Fitness
Teaching and Learning
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Trey Watson is a sports and exercise science expert who can discuss sprint and game-speed performance, load management, and injury prevention in team sports. His work focuses on high-intensity energy systems, fatigue analysis, and practical strategies for nutrition and recovery. He can speak on topics such as velocity-based training, GPS and force-plate monitoring, pre-habilitation protocols, and reducing the risk of hamstring and knee injuries, including ACL tears.
Office: 305-919-4172
Email: lawatson@fiu.edu
Concussions and Brain Health
Christian Poellabauer
Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
College of Engineering and Computing
Christian Poellabauer is a leading expert in mobile sensing, smart health technologies, and AI-driven analytics with direct applications in athletics, concussion detection, and athlete wellness. His research on concussions at Notre Dame was funded by the NFL, and his Ph.D. students continue to advance related work today. He directs FIU’s MOSAIC Lab, which develops cutting-edge solutions using smartphones, wearables, and virtual assistants to diagnose concussions, track recovery, and monitor neurological and mental health conditions in real time.
Office: 305-348-1545
Email: cpoellab@fiu.edu
Oleksii Shandra
Assistant Professor
Biomedical Engineering Department
College of Engineering and Computing
Oleksii Shandra is a biomedical engineer and neuroscience researcher who can discuss the mechanisms of seizures, sleep neurophysiology, and the connection between brain injury, sleep, and epilepsy. He explores structural, functional, and metabolic processes involved in seizure generation and termination. He can speak on topics including post-traumatic epilepsy, the effects of concussions combined with sleep deprivation, and the implications for contact sports and brain health.
Phone: 305-348-0240
Email: oshandra@fiu.edu
Sports Medicine
Dr. Keith Hechtman
Professor
Orthopedics
Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine
Dr. Keith Hechtman is a dual board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care specializing in both sports medicine and arthroscopy of the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle. He is the head team physician for Florida International University and assistant team physician for the Florida Panthers hockey team providing care for athletes while advancing clinical education in the field.
Office: 305-348-9280
Email: khechtma@fiu.edu
Ilena Varela
305-348-0570
ilvarela@fiu.edu
Events - Management and Design
Badr Badraoui
Assistant Professor
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Badr Badraoui is a hospitality and tourism expert who can discuss demand forecasting, economic impact modeling, and ADR and RevPAR compression analysis for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He specializes in hospitality market intelligence, including occupancy shifts, short-term rental interactions, and pricing volatility.
Phone:803-269-8458
Email: badr.badraoui@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305-919-4500
iamor@fiu.edu
Travis Cloyd
Director, DREAMS Program
College of Communication, Architecture, + The Arts
Travis Cloyd can discuss the future of emerging media, next-generation storytelling, and how new technologies are reshaping education, entertainment, and global enterprise innovation. He leads work at the intersection of immersive content, digital evolution, and experiential media. He can speak on topics including the integration of AI, virtual production, and immersive environments into enterprise systems.
Office: 305-348-1984
Email: tcloyd@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Emily Martinez
305-348-7500
emilmart@fiu.edu
Nicholas P. Smith
Associate Teaching Professor
Counseling, Recreation and School Psychology
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Nicholas Smith is a sports management expert who can speak on how major sporting events are planned, staffed, and safely executed. He can discuss how legal frameworks protect athletes and organizations, how operational plans are developed for high-pressure environments, and how effective volunteer management drives the success of major championships.
Office: 305-348-2767
Email: nicholas.smith@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Arean
305-348-2864
marean@fiu.edu
John Stuart
Professor; 3D Printing Lab Director; Associate Dean of Architecture
College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts
John Stuart can discuss community-driven design, the intersection of technology and the built environment, and innovative approaches to public space. He leads collaborative research projects exploring complexity, identity, technology, and his recent work includes guiding the creation of a 3D-printed prosthetic hand featured in a groundbreaking FIU therapy program. He can speak on topics such as architectural research and the use of emerging technologies in design.Phone: 305-535-1460
Email: stuartj@fiu.edu
Sharifa Wilkinson
Assistant Teaching Professor and Events Lead
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Sharifa Wilkinson is an expert in sport event management who can discuss the legacy and long-term community impacts of major sporting events, as well as their economic, social, and cultural outcomes. As Assistant Teaching Professor and Program Lead for Events at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, she focuses on strategic planning for sustainable event management.
Office: 305-919-4528
Email: swilkins@fiu.edu
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305-919-4500
iamor@fiu.edu
Sports Nurition
Nadine Mikati
Assistant Teaching Professor; Director, Didactic Program in Dietetics
Dietetics & Nutrition
Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work
Nadine Mikati is a registered dietitian who can discuss how athletes can fuel smarter to enhance performance, boost recovery, and reduce injury risk. Her expertise includes optimizing game-day performance, endurance, and recovery through strategic nutrition and hydration; understanding how diet influences strength, injury prevention, sleep, and overall readiness; and guiding athletes on how to stay properly fueled during travel with practical, science-backed approaches they can apply both on and off the field.
Office: 305-348-7303
Email: nmikati@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Jonathan Ruadez
305-348-4670
jruadezn@fiu.edu
Sports Journalism
Lesley Visser
Faculty-in-residence; Entrepreneur-in-residence
Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media
College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts
Lesley Visser is a Hall of Fame sportscaster and pioneering force in sports journalism who can discuss the evolution of sports media, the future of sports storytelling, and the expanding role of women in the industry. Visser is the only sportscaster to work on network broadcast teams for every major sports championship, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Olympics, and more. She can speak on topics including on-air reporting, play-by-play storytelling, navigating the modern broadcast environment, and what it takes to build a lasting career in sports media.
Marching Band/Musical Performance
Darryl L. Baker
Professor & Director of Athletic Bands
Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts
Darryl Baker can discuss game-day performance, athletic band leadership, fan engagement, band logistics for collegiate athletics, and building high-energy ensembles that support athletic programs. He brings extensive experience leading bands in high-pressure athletic environments.Office: 305-348-1547
Email: dabaker@fiu.edu
Jason Calloway
Associate Teaching Professor, cello; Amernet String Quartet, Artist-in-Residence Ensemble
Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts
Jason Calloway can discuss instrumental endurance, physical conditioning for musicians, injury prevention, repetitive-motion performance, and sustainable performance practices. As a member of the Amernet String Quartet, he brings extensive experience performing under physically demanding conditions and offers insight into stamina building and muscular efficiency.
Office: 305-348-1699
Email: jcallowa@fiu.edu
Javier Mendoza
Associate Professor; Symphony Orchestra Conductor
Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts
Javier Mendoza can discuss orchestral performance psychology, leadership under pressure, mental resilience, performance readiness, and the physical and cognitive demands of high-stakes, large-ensemble rehearsals and performances. With extensive international conducting experience, he offers insight into sustaining focus and endurance across demanding preparation cycles.
Office: 305-348-2896
Email: javier.mendoza@fiu.edu
Kyle Vincent Connor
Visiting Assistant Teaching Professor & Area Coordinator of Musical Theatre
Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts
Kyle Connor can discuss vocal stamina, breathing techniques and breath control, respiratory efficiency, vocal health, and the physical and mental preparation required for high-intensity live performance. His expertise spans voice pedagogy, actor training, and conditioning methods that support sustained performance and recovery.Office: 305-348-2896
Email: kyle.connor@fiu.edu
