FIU experts ready to discuss Black Friday and Cyber Monday trends, supply chain challenges, and holiday shopping insights
With the holiday season already underway, FIU experts are available to offer insights on a variety of topics, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday trends, supply chain and tariffs, cybersecurity risks, marketing strategies, and consumer behavior.
The full list of experts that will be continuously updated can be found below.
For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations:
Dianne Fernandez
Director of Broadcast
305-608-4870
dfernand37@fiu.ed
Madeline Baró
Senior Director of Media Relations
305-348-2234
mbaro@fiu.edu
Supply Chain
Craig Austin
Assistant Teaching Professor
Marketing and Logistics
College of Business
Austin specializes in supply chain logistics, export marketing, import/export and international logistics, as well as transportation logistics.
Office: (305) 348-7763
Email: laaustin@fiu.edu
Sebastian Garcia-Dastugue
Assistant Professor
Marketing and Logistics
College of Business
Garcia-Dastugue can discuss Blockchain Technology, food supply chain, scarcity, the impact of innovations on supply chain management and how supply chain professionals can assess and communicate disruptions.
Garcia-Dastugue is available for interviews in Spanish and English.
Office: (305) 348-4195
Cell: (305) 798-3006
Email: sgarciad@fiu.edu
Andrea Patrucco
Assistant Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Patrucco can discuss inventory management, purchasing, supply chain strategies and buyer-supplier relationships.
Office: (305) 348-5044
Email: apatrucc@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Economy
Mihaela Pintea
Associate Professor and Chairperson
Department of Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Pintea is available to discuss topics such as inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and macroeconomic policies and their effects on the economy.
Email: pinteam@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Alexandra Bassil
305-348-4166
abassil@fiu.edu
Daniel Zayas
305-348-5360
dzayas@fiu.edu
Ned Murray
Associate Director
Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Murray is a leading expert on economic and housing market issues in South Florida. He has authored many of the landmark affordable housing needs studies including the leading studies for Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe Counties.
Phone: (954) 438-8603
Email: murrayn@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Alexandra Bassil
305-348-4166
abassil@fiu.edu
Daniel Zayas
305-348-5360
dzayas@fiu.edu
Oscar Saenz
Associate Chair
Enterprise and Logistics Engineering
College of Engineering and Computing
Saenz is the interim program director for Enterprise and Logistics Engineering at FIU. After holding management positions in the industry for 15 years, today he teaches students about engineering project management, production planning and quality management.
Email: ossaenz@fiu.edu
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed
Marketing
Jaclyn Tanenbaum
Director, Master of Science Marketing Program
Associate Teaching Professor, Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Tanenbaum is an expert in branding, retail marketing/retailing and also can discuss consumer behavior.
Phone: (305) 348-2571
Email: jtanenba@fiu.edu
Gustavo Mosquera
Associate Teaching Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Mosquera can discuss marketing analytics, branding, digital marketing, consumer behavior and business development, and the economic impact of campaigns and major events.
Mosquera is available for interviews in Spanish and English.
Email:gmosquer@fiu.edu
Linnea Chapman
Assistant Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Chapman studies consumer psychology, with a focus on how emotions and relationships influence marketplace decisions.
Email:lechapma@fiu.edu
Anthony Miyazaki
Professor
Department of Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Miyazaki specializes in buyer behavior, advertising, digital marketing, omnichannel and e-commerce.Office: (305) 348-3330
Email: miyazaki@fiu.edu
Rafael Soltero Venegas
Co-Director of Global Sales Lab
Associate Teaching Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business
Venegas brings 25+ years of progressive experience in product development, managing teams, B2B and consumer sales and marketing, including high-tech capital products and consumables. He has extensive Latin American and Worldwide field experience in establishing new country sales and distribution networks.
Venegas is available for interviews in Spanish and English.
Email: rsoltero@fiu.edu
Cybersecurity
Brian Fonseca
Director, Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Executive Director, Cybersecurity@FIU
Fonseca serves as a Cybersecurity Policy fellow at the D.C.-based think tank New America and is co-author of “The New US Security Agenda: Trends and Emerging Threats”. His technical expertise and publications focus largely on national security and foreign policies, with particular focus on cyberspace. Fonseca can speak on cybersecurity and emerging threats, among other topics.Office: 305-348-7420
Cell: 305-218-6323
Email: fonsecab@fiu.edu
Alexander Crowther
Visiting Research Professor
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs
Crowther is currently a Cyber Policy specialist in the Expert Consultant program at the Center for Technology and National Security Policy (CTNSP) at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. He is also an adjunct senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation and an adjunct research professor of national security studies at the Strategic Studies Institute. Crowther can discuss cyber policy, national security policy and counterterrorism.
Crowther is available for interviews in Spanish and English.
Office: 305-348-7763
Email: acrowthe@fiu.edu
Nagarajan Prabakar
Undergraduate Director, BSc. in Cybersecurity Program
Knight Foundation School of Computing & Information Sciences
College of Engineering & Computing
Prabakar has more than 30 years of experience in the field of computing and extensive expertise in the field of cybersecurity. He can discuss security vulnerabilities and what can be done to prevent cyber attacks.
To schedule an interview with Prabakar, contact Elizabeth Calzadilla.
Selcuk Uluagac
Professor, Cybersecurity
Knight Foundation School of Computing & Information Sciences
College of Engineering & Computing
Uluagac leads the Cyber-Physical Systems Security Lab (CSL). His research focuses on cybersecurity and privacy, with an emphasis on its practical and applied aspects.To schedule an interview with Uluagac, contact Elizabeth Calzadilla.
Alexander Perez-Pons
Associate Professor
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering and Computing
Perez-Perez-Pons is an expert in business intelligence, mobile technologies and network security. A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since 2005, he conducts research in the areas of real-time embedded systems, biometrics and cybersecurity, with focuses on wearable sensor security, mobile malware, reverse engineering and digital forensics.
Perez-Pons is available for interviews in Spanish and English.
Office: 305-348-7253
Email: aperezpo@fiu.edu
Bogdan Carbunar
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
College of Engineering and Computing
Carbunar directs the Cyber Security and Privacy Research (CaSPR) Lab at FIU. His research interests include fraud and abuse detection in online systems (e.g., Google, Facebook, Yelp) and mobile authentication.
Email: carbunar@fiu.edu
Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
College of Engineering and Computing
Rahman leads the Analytics of Cyber Defense (ACyD) Lab at FIU and is a senior member of IEEE. His primary research interests are in cyber-physical systems and Internet of Things. Rahman’s focuses include computer and information security analysis, secure and dependable resource allocation, risk assessment, security design and resiliency analysis.
Email: marahman@fiu.edu
Ruimin Sun
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
College of Engineering and Computing
Sun’s expertise is in protecting desktop and mobile devices against cyber-attacks using intelligent defense strategies. Her research interests include cyber physical system security, mobile device information privacy and real-time anomaly detection.
Email: rsun@fiu.edu
Amin Kharraz
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
College of Engineering and Computing
Kharraz is the director of the Systems Security Lab at FIU, where he conducts research on advanced malware attacks, web and browser security. His focuses include web and browser security, code analysis and malware detection.
Email: mkharraz@fiu.edu
Finance
Deanne Butchey
Teaching Professor
Finance
College of Business
Areas of expertise include rising prices/interest rates and impact on personal finances, stock prices, financial markets, gasoline prices.
Phone: (305) 348-7238
Cell: (954) 257-4911
Email: butcheyd@fiu.edu
Mark del Pezzo
Associate Teaching Professor
Finance
College of Business
Pezzo is available to discuss advanced investments and financial management.
Phone: (305) 348-8459
Cell: (904) 707-8992
Email: mdelpezz@fiu.edu
Thanksgiving
John Noble Masi
Assistant Teaching Professor and Culinary Lead
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Masi is an expert in restaurant and hotel operations and can answer all holiday meal planning questions.
Office: 305-919-4199
Email: jmasi@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305-299-2091
iamor@fiu.edu
