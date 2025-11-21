Skip to Content
FIU experts ready to discuss Black Friday and Cyber Monday trends, supply chain challenges, and holiday shopping insights

Campus & Community

By Media Relations

November 21, 2025 at 3:00pm

With the holiday season already underway, FIU experts are available to offer insights on a variety of topics, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday trends, supply chain and tariffs, cybersecurity risks, marketing strategies, and consumer behavior. 

The full list of experts that will be continuously updated can be found below.

For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations:

Dianne Fernandez
Director of Broadcast
305-608-4870
dfernand37@fiu.ed

Madeline Baró
Senior Director of Media Relations
305-348-2234
mbaro@fiu.edu 

Supply Chain

craig-austin.jpg

Craig Austin

Assistant Teaching Professor
Marketing and Logistics
College of Business

Austin specializes in supply chain logistics, export marketing, import/export and international logistics, as well as transportation logistics.

Office: (305) 348-7763
Email: laaustin@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Sebastian Garcia Dastugue

Sebastian Garcia-Dastugue

Assistant Professor
Marketing and Logistics
College of Business

Garcia-Dastugue can discuss Blockchain Technology, food supply chain, scarcity, the impact of innovations on supply chain management and how supply chain professionals can assess and communicate disruptions.
Garcia-Dastugue is available for interviews in Spanish and English.

Office: (305) 348-4195
Cell: (305) 798-3006
Email: sgarciad@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Andrea Patrucco

Andrea Patrucco

Assistant Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business

Patrucco can discuss inventory management, purchasing, supply chain strategies and buyer-supplier relationships.

Office: (305) 348-5044
Email: apatrucc@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Economy

Mihaela Pintea

Mihaela Pintea 

Associate Professor and Chairperson
Department of Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs

Pintea is available to discuss topics such as inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and macroeconomic policies and their effects on the economy.
Email: pinteam@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Alexandra Bassil
305-348-4166
abassil@fiu.edu

Daniel Zayas
305-348-5360
dzayas@fiu.edu

Ned Murray

Ned Murray 

Associate Director
Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs

Murray is a leading expert on economic and housing market issues in South Florida. He has authored many of the landmark affordable housing needs studies including the leading studies for Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe Counties.

Phone: (954) 438-8603
Email: murrayn@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Alexandra Bassil
305-348-4166
abassil@fiu.edu

Daniel Zayas
305-348-5360
dzayas@fiu.edu

Oscar Saenz

Oscar Saenz

Associate Chair
Enterprise and Logistics Engineering 
College of Engineering and Computing

Saenz is the interim program director for Enterprise and Logistics Engineering at FIU. After holding management positions in the industry for 15 years, today he teaches students about engineering project management, production planning and quality management.

Email: ossaenz@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed

Marketing

Jaclyn Tanenbaum

Jaclyn Tanenbaum  

Director, Master of Science Marketing Program
Associate Teaching Professor, Marketing & Logistics
College of Business

Tanenbaum is an expert in branding, retail marketing/retailing and also can discuss consumer behavior.

Phone: (305) 348-2571
Email: jtanenba@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Gustavo Mosquera

Gustavo Mosquera

Associate Teaching Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business

Mosquera can discuss marketing analytics, branding, digital marketing, consumer behavior and business development, and the economic impact of campaigns and major events.
Mosquera is available for interviews in Spanish and English.

Phone: (305) 348-5476
Email:gmosquer@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Gustavo Mosquera

Linnea Chapman

Assistant Professor
Marketing & Logistics
College of Business

Chapman studies consumer psychology, with a focus on how emotions and relationships influence marketplace decisions.

Phone: (305) 348-8460
Email:lechapma@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
miyazakia012023325615.jpg

Anthony Miyazaki

Professor
Department of Marketing & Logistics
College of Business

Miyazaki specializes in buyer behavior, advertising, digital marketing, omnichannel and e-commerce.

Office: (305) 348-3330
Email: miyazaki@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Rafael Soltero Venegas

Rafael Soltero Venegas

Co-Director of Global Sales Lab
Associate Teaching Professor
Marketing & Logistics

College of Business

Venegas brings 25+ years of progressive experience in product development, managing teams, B2B and consumer sales and marketing, including high-tech capital products and consumables. He has extensive Latin American and Worldwide field experience in establishing new country sales and distribution networks. 
Venegas is available for interviews in Spanish and English.

Office: (305) 348-3620
Email: rsoltero@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Cybersecurity

Brian Fonseca

Brian Fonseca

Director, Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Executive Director, Cybersecurity@FIU

Fonseca serves as a Cybersecurity Policy fellow at the D.C.-based think tank New America and is co-author of “The New US Security Agenda: Trends and Emerging Threats”. His technical expertise and publications focus largely on national security and foreign policies, with particular focus on cyberspace. Fonseca can speak on cybersecurity and emerging threats, among other topics.

Office: 305-348-7420
Cell: 305-218-6323
Email: fonsecab@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Irene Ferradaz
305-348-2977
Iferrada@fiu.edu

Alexander Crowther

Alexander Crowther

Visiting Research Professor
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs

Crowther is currently a Cyber Policy specialist in the Expert Consultant program at the Center for Technology and National Security Policy (CTNSP) at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. He is also an adjunct senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation and an adjunct research professor of national security studies at the Strategic Studies Institute. Crowther can discuss cyber policy, national security policy and counterterrorism.
Crowther is available for interviews in Spanish and English.

Office: 305-348-7763
Email: acrowthe@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Irene Ferradaz
305-348-2977
Iferrada@fiu.edu

Nagarajan Prabakar

Nagarajan Prabakar

Undergraduate Director, BSc. in Cybersecurity Program
Knight Foundation School of Computing & Information Sciences
College of Engineering & Computing

Prabakar has more than 30 years of experience in the field of computing and extensive expertise in the field of cybersecurity. He can discuss security vulnerabilities and what can be done to prevent cyber attacks.

To schedule an interview with Prabakar, contact Elizabeth Calzadilla. 

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.edu

Selcuk Uluagac

Selcuk Uluagac

Professor, Cybersecurity
Knight Foundation School of Computing & Information Sciences
College of Engineering & Computing

Uluagac leads the  Cyber-Physical Systems Security Lab (CSL). His research focuses on cybersecurity and privacy, with an emphasis on its practical and applied aspects.

To schedule an interview with Uluagac, contact Elizabeth Calzadilla. 
For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.edu
Alexander Perez-Pons

Alexander Perez-Pons

Associate Professor
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering 
College of Engineering and Computing

Perez-Perez-Pons is an expert in business intelligence, mobile technologies and network security. A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since 2005, he conducts research in the areas of real-time embedded systems, biometrics and cybersecurity, with focuses on wearable sensor security, mobile malware, reverse engineering and digital forensics.

Perez-Pons is available for interviews in Spanish and English.

Office: 305-348-7253
Email: aperezpo@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed
Bogdan Carbunar

Bogdan Carbunar

Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences 
College of Engineering and Computing

Carbunar directs the Cyber Security and Privacy Research (CaSPR) Lab at FIU. His research interests include fraud and abuse detection in online systems (e.g., Google, Facebook, Yelp) and mobile authentication.

Email: carbunar@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed
Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman

Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences 
College of Engineering and Computing

Rahman leads the Analytics of Cyber Defense (ACyD) Lab at FIU and is a senior member of IEEE. His primary research interests are in cyber-physical systems and Internet of Things. Rahman’s focuses include computer and information security analysis, secure and dependable resource allocation, risk assessment, security design and resiliency analysis.

Email: marahman@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed
Ruimin Sun

Ruimin Sun

Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences 
College of Engineering and Computing

Sun’s expertise is in protecting desktop and mobile devices against cyber-attacks using intelligent defense strategies. Her research interests include cyber physical system security, mobile device information privacy and real-time anomaly detection.

Email: rsun@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed
Amin Kharraz

Amin Kharraz

Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences 
College of Engineering and Computing

Kharraz is the director of the Systems Security Lab at FIU, where he conducts research on advanced malware attacks, web and browser security. His focuses include web and browser security, code analysis and malware detection.

Email: mkharraz@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Elizabeth Calzadilla
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.ed

Finance

Deanne Butchey

Deanne Butchey

Teaching Professor
Finance
College of Business

Areas of expertise include rising prices/interest rates and impact on personal finances, stock prices, financial markets, gasoline prices.

Phone: (305) 348-7238
Cell: (954) 257-4911
Email: butcheyd@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Mark Del Pezzo

Mark del Pezzo

Associate Teaching Professor
Finance
College of Business

Pezzo is available to discuss advanced investments and financial management.

Phone: (305) 348-8459
Cell: (904) 707-8992
Email: mdelpezz@fiu.edu 

For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Thanksgiving

John Noble Masi

John Noble Masi

Assistant Teaching Professor and Culinary Lead
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

Masi is an expert in restaurant and hotel operations and can answer all holiday meal planning questions.
Office: 305-919-4199
Email: jmasi@fiu.edu

For help, contact:
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305-299-2091
iamor@fiu.edu

Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Daniel Zayas 
Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing
305-348-5360
dzayas@fiu.edu 

Jack D. Gordon Institute of Public Policy
Irene Ferradaz
Director, Marketing & Communications
305-348-5364
iferrada@fiu.edu

College of Engineering & Computing
Elizabeth Calzadilla
Director of Marketing and Communications
786-338-3346
ecalzadi@fiu.edu

College of Business
Michelle Lopez
Assistant Director of Media Relations and Communications
(305) 348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu

Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Ivonne Yee-Amor
Director of Marketing and Communications
305-299-2091
iamor@fiu.edu