FIU grad embraces life in FinTech industry

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, just months after graduating from FIU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies focused on a biomedical track, Mareline Ramirez realized medicine wasn’t for her. Although her goal had been to become a physician assistant, a growing interest in computer science was gnawing at her.

She re-enrolled at FIU in 2021, this time for a bachelor’s degree in computer science. It was a move that was both disconcerting and mysterious to her parents, who had come to Miami from Honduras where their formal education stopped after middle school.

“My parents moved here for better opportunities,” Ramirez says. “I am a first-generation college student, and they wanted me to get a good job, to be a doctor, a lawyer or go into healthcare. They didn’t really understand what computer science was. They were very nervous.”

Today, however, their anxieties have calmed. Ramirez is now a global technology analyst with the Enterprise Cloud Product Management team at Bank of America and preparing for a move to Charlotte, NC. “They are incredibly proud of me and tell people, ‘Our daughter has two bachelor’s degrees.’"

The financial technology sector, or FinTech, has emerged from a period of hypergrowth, but its revenues are still expected to expand nearly three times faster than revenues in traditional banking by 2028, according to a study by McKinsey & Company. It’s a development that bodes well for Ramirez and other recent graduates of FIU’s Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences.

“I’m very excited,” Ramirez says. “I’ve been using this time to prepare for the move, and I’ve been upskilling myself, as well.” Upskilling has always been a priority for Ramirez, who in addition to excelling in the classroom, participated in numerous extracurricular activities and organizations at FIU where she could learn new skills, network with others and develop her leadership abilities.

She was already upskilling when she pursued her first degree. It was in her role as vice president of FIU’s Association of Pre-Physician Assistants, that she began learning to code as she worked on the organization’s website.

“FIU gave me a technically solid foundation, but being involved in the community allowed me to gain confidence, explore real-world applications and study and share helpful resources,” she says.

She urges all students, but particularly women and underrepresented populations, to get involved. During her years at FIU, she was active in Women in Computer Science (WiCS), Rewriting the Code, CodePath and INIT. She also participated in the Grace Hopper Celebration, an annual computing conference for women in the industry. It’s where she landed an internship with Bank of America that led to her permanent position.

Ramirez says mentors inside and outside of the classroom, particularly Cristy Charters, a now-retired associate teaching professor, inspired her.

“She had such amazing energy. She had a passion and dedication to teaching and making sure we understood the complexities of computer science. She also motivated more women to join the field,” Charters says.

Charters believes Ramirez will take what she learned at FIU and do remarkable things.

“Mareline is a natural leader. Not only is she talented technically, but she also has the people skills that are very important,” she says. “I was very impressed with her, and I am sure her career path is going to skyrocket.”

Agoritsa Polyzou, assistant professor of computer science, agrees.

“Mareline was the kind of student who brought infectious energy to everything she touched, with a commitment to contributing meaningfully to her community, showcasing the authentic leadership qualities that will make her successful in any field. Students like Mareline remind me why mentoring matters — we’re not just teaching skills; we’re preparing thoughtful professionals who will not only excel professionally but also lift up those around them.”

Attending workshops and conferences, and later helping organize and lead events, not only gave Ramirez the opportunity to learn from exceptional women in the industry but also provided her a way to give back.

“FIU and these organizations invested in me and showed me insights into the industry,” she says. “I didn’t just attend. I went with intention. I want others to experience that.”

Any parting words to her fellow Panthers as she prepares to leave town? “I say don’t wait for the perfect opportunity to come your way. Build momentum. It’s like a snowball effect.”