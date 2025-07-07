FIU Health physicians now practicing under Baptist Health as part of FIU clinical and academic alliance

As South Florida continues to grow, the FIU partnership with Baptist Health is addressing the area’s health care needs by expanding access to trusted, comprehensive care.

Starting July 7, physicians from FIU Health Faculty Group Practice are practicing as part of the Baptist Health Medical Group.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to improve health outcomes for the South Florida community,” said Dr. Juan Cendan, FIU senior vice president for Health Affairs and dean of Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine). “By aligning with Baptist Health, we are bringing together new and existing talent to deliver more coordinated, high-quality care.”

The FIU Health practice is home to a trusted team of FIU Medicine faculty physicians—many of whom have been caring for the South Florida community for years--- and continue to provide services at the on-campus clinic, including:

Internal Medicine Physicians Gloria Coronel-Couto, M.D., Doris Cubas, M.D., Aymara Fernandez De La Vara, M.D., Amalia Landa-Galindez, M.D., Carla Rabassa, M.D. Family Medicine Physicians Shweta Akhouri, M.D., Julia Bisschops, M.D.

Dollie Green, M.D. Gynecologists Rebeca Martinez, M.D., Juana Montero, M.D.

“This marks a milestone in the expanded clinical and academic affiliation between Baptist Health and FIU,” said Vedner Guerrier, vice president, clinical enterprise at Baptist Health. “It demonstrates our shared commitment to improving access to high-quality care, advancing physician training, and fostering innovation in the region.

The FIU Health Faculty Group Practice, now managed by Baptist Health Medical Group, is located on FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus at 800 SW 108 Avenue, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33174

For appointments, please call 305-348-3627.