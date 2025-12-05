FIU helps small business owners harness the potential of AI

Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at FIU teamed up with OpenAI recently to host a hands-on workshop in Wynwood to help 200+ small business leaders learn practical ways to use ChatGPT and related tools in their day-to-day work, from writing marketing copy and organizing schedules to handling customer messages and bookkeeping. Making artificial intelligence practical and accessible for everyday business owners was the goal of the Small Business AI Jam, which involved five in-person gatherings taking place simultaneously across the country.

The Miami version of the jam had SBDC consultants, OpenAI mentors and other partners guiding local business owners in using AI in ways they could put to work immediately. The collaboration reflects FIU’s continued momentum as an “AI-first” university, embedding artificial intelligence across research, instruction and community impact.

“Big businesses drive the stock market and headlines, while small businesses drive our local economy,” said Brian Van Hook, regional director of the Florida SBDC at FIU, which operates out of the College of Business, during his opening remarks at the event. “The fact that so many of you are taking time away from your operations to learn how AI can help you, that’s huge. AI is a game changer whether you are a large business or small business.”

OpenAI Academy’s goal is to give small business owners access to AI tools to help them compete and innovate. A recent survey conducted for OpenAI showed that half of small business owners believe AI skills are increasingly essential for employees, and 60% expect meaningful efficiency gains when AI knowledge becomes part of their teams’ capabilities.

At the Miami event, business owners worked on solutions to support a range of tasks, from automated marketing content and customer communication to data-driven decision-making that improves scheduling, purchasing and inventory planning.

In addiiton to the Florida SBDC at FIU, other local partners included the Idea Center at Miami Dade College and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

One of the featured speakers was Alden Chance, owner of Tropirollz, a Miami-based Caribbean Fusion Sushi restaurant. He is a client of the SBDC at FIU, which specializes in supporting local companies at no charge, and shared with attendees how AI allowed him to automate time-consuming tasks and reclaim hours he desperately needed to run and grow his business.

“Time is one of the biggest challenges we have as small business owners,” Chance told the audience. “OpenAI and ChatGPT helped us break through the administrative overload.”

Chance uses AI to draft marketing materials, create campaigns, respond to customer emails and even analyze customer behavior. The impact, he said, has been transformational.

“If I’m stuck on email, ChatGPT writes the response. If I’m not sure what my next marketing move should be, I ask it to analyze my data and fill the gaps,” he said. “It’s like having an extra team member.”

Chance also credited the Florida SBDC at FIU for helping him adopt AI in a meaningful way. “Without SBDC at FIU, I wouldn’t be in this room today. Reach out to them. They’re amazing resources.”

The featured AI consultants focused their instruction on help small businesses grow, increase productivity and become more competitive in the digital age.

FIU's participation reinforced the university's commitment to ensuring Miami’s entrepreneurs and small business owners benefit from emerging technologies. FIU has continued to expand its AI ecosystem, including new coursework, research initiatives, partnerships and community programming in collaboration with OpenAI and other tech leaders.

“The SBDC at FIU, the university and our partners are making sure local businesses have the tools to innovate and compete,” Van Hook said. “Small businesses drive Miami. Giving them access to AI drives Miami forward.”