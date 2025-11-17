FIU hosts conference on tech, design and resilience

FIU recently co-hosted one of the world’s premier gatherings in computational design, which involves the use of algorithms, software and data analysis to enhance and automate the design and fabrication process. The ACADIA Conference brought researchers, designers and technologists to campus from across the globe for six days of hands-on workshops, presentations and dialogue.

Led by Professor Shahin Vassigh and supported by School of Architecture faculty, students and staff, the event showcased FIU’s growing influence in computational design, digital fabrication and resilience-focused innovation.

“FIU is honored to host the 2025 ACADIA Conference, an extraordinary achievement led by Dr. Shahin Vassigh and our School of Architecture faculty and students,” said Provost, Executive Vice President and CEO Elizabeth Béjar. “Through the pioneering work of CARTA's Robotics and Digital Fabrication Lab and the Doctor of Design program, FIU is advancing research and innovation that connect technology, design and resilience. This conference exemplifies the spirit of FIU, where FIU innovation meets purpose, and FIU technology and design shape a more resilient and sustainable future.”

The conference emphasized CARTA’s mission to merge creativity, technology and research to drive the future of design. A keynote speech from David Benjamin, associate professor at Columbia University, emphasized the role of algorithms in relation to calculation and data processing to address global challenges. “My particular interest is climate change and decarbonization, and there’s a huge potential for computation to address this problem,” he said.

FIU Professor Neil Leach spoke on a panel that considered the coming role of AI in architecture. “The way AI is going to transform architecture is going to be very straightforward based on data, automation and optimization,” he said. “It will radically transform the world of architecture. The area where we’ll feel the greatest disruption is education. How are we to educate the architects of tomorrow when we have no idea what the practice of tomorrow is going to be like?”

Professors Thomas Spiegelhalter and Eric Goldemberg shared perspectives on the future of architectural practice, and still others explored material sustainability and emerging computational methodologies. Doctor of Design candidate Teri Watson shared her research on integrating seaweed into construction materials such as cement to promote sustainability. ” FIU alumna and renowned “Robot Whisperer” Madeline Gannon '08 MA '10 - so named for her blending of techniques in art, design, computer science and robotics - led discussion on AI, robotics and interactive systems. Others involved in the conference include Professor Bhavleen Kaur DDes ’24, Professor Marcelo Ertorteguy, Doctor of Design candidate Misri Patel and alumna Sara Pezeshk Ph.D. ’22.

Marking the occasion of the conference was the unveiling of DUAL, an installation born from the fusion of art and algorithm. The piece represents a collaboration between Pininfarina, Alpha Additive, Florida International University and the University of Miami. The 3D-printed sculpture is made entirely from recycled car tires.

Keynote speaker Samuele Sordi, chief architect officer at Pininfarina of America, presented the design philosophy behind the installation and reflected on the evolving purpose of architecture. “The role of architecture is to be the enabler of different experiences and lifestyles that can define a very strong identity.” The conference concluded with broader reflections on the rapidly expanding possibilities at the intersection of design, technology and innovation.

Hosting the 2025 ACADIA Conference marks a significant milestone for FIU CARTA and the School of Architecture, strengthening the university’s global presence as a leader in innovation at the intersection of design and technology.