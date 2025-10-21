FIU convenes researchers, leaders and investors in support of defense industry

FIU has taken a bold approach to helping boost national security by convening leaders around a critical question facing the defense sector: Why can’t the speed of innovation keep up with demand?

“Capitalizing on Universities for National Security” launched a national partnership of stakeholders across industries working toward similar objectives in supporting national security.

FIU’s robust research record and its recognized strength as a solutions-oriented institution prompted administrators to call the gathering. Invited were more than 50 members of private industry, heads of government agencies, policymakers and higher-education leaders. The goal: strategize and share ideas to strengthen collaboration to advance national defense capacity.

Held at FIU’s center on Capitol Hill, the meeting addressed a problem that many at the highest levels have recognized for years: New tech can neither protect the homeland nor meet the firepower of adversaries if it never leaves university labs.

Investment and commercialization remain critical, attendees agreed.

“Procurement, regulation and opening up defense innovation to startups and new ideas,” were among the discussion topics that venture capitalist David Blumberg applauded. “Everyone walked away with new connections, as well as a plan for action.”

Reducing bureaucratic barriers likewise was high on the list of needed actions, with the hope that universities could serve as a conduit between private industry and defense agencies.

Among those representing FIU were Board of Trustees member George Heisel and College of Engineerig & Computing professors Stavros Georgakopoulos and Tanaji Paul. Georgakopoulos has received millions of dollars in uninterrupted federal funding over the course of decades from the Department of Defense for his work in electromagnetic systems. That work has direct application in military and aerospace communications systems. Paul's research focuses on materials science and nanomechanics of such materials.

“Advancing national security through university innovation requires an unconventional, systems-level approach that bridges research, industry and policy,” Paul said. “Solutions must be multifaceted and rooted in understanding defense needs, reimagining procurement pathways and learning from innovation models across sectors. Sustained collaboration among universities, investors, and defense partners is essential to accelerate technology transition and strengthen national defense capacity.”

On the question of research funding, all in attendance agreed that change is in order. Traditional funding and procurement systems tend to favor large, established contractors, leaving university-based innovators and smaller startups underutilized despite their capacity for groundbreaking work.

Blumberg commented, “Regulation needs to be reduced and flexible. Defense procurement should not simply be the domain of the largest prime contractors and big consultants. It should be open to startups in a smart, efficient way.”

Toward that goal, participants suggested creating a national database of university-based and early-stage projects that could connect researchers with investors, bridging the gap between early innovation and funding.

Finally, educating the next generation of industry leaders remains critical, attendees asserted.

Notably, FIU involved students in the meeting. Sixteen were already in the capital for a program of organized company tours, policy discussions and introductions to leaders in the arena of aerospace. They participated in discussions during the meeting and learned firsthand of the need for continuous innovation across industries.

“We need more workforce development in the context of national security . . . developing out the capabilities and the opportunities for [students] to be able to look at a future career and how they play a vital role,” said Cosima Boswell- Koller, executive director of research engagement at the University of Alabama. “What they're doing right now can have ramifications for our national security in the long run.”

Participants reached a shared conclusion: Interdisciplinary collaboration is essential to sustaining U.S. national defense. Education, communication and innovation ecosystems must work together to overcome bureaucratic inefficiencies and accelerate the pace of progress.

