FIU Medicine professor leads busiest robotic heart surgery program in Florida

Balloons and applause met Dr. Makoto Hashimoto as he arrived for his 100th robotic cardiac surgery at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

The milestone—achieved just months after the program’s launch in January 2025—cements the institute’s position as Florida’s leader in robotic cardiac surgeries and exemplifies the strong talent pipeline created through the FIU and Baptist Health partnership to recruit top physicians and researchers.

Hashimoto, an internationally renowned surgeon, is the first joint hire between the two landmark South Florida institutions. He serves as professor and director of robotic surgery at FIU Medicine, while practicing at Baptist Health.

“Dr. Hashimoto’s appointment and accomplishments underscore the power of academic – clinical partnerships to elevate care for our community and create a hub for world class care attracting patients and physicians to South Florida,” said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and senior vice president for health affairs at FIU.

Dr. Hashimoto (center in all blue cap) and the robotic cardiac surgery team celebrate their 100th surgery.

For Hashimoto, who was recruited from Japan, where he previously built a leading robotic cardiac surgery program, this milestone is deeply personal and reaffirming of future success. "Reaching 100 cases has strengthened our confidence that our program will continue to lead this field in Florida," he said.

Dr. Hashimoto operating the DaVinci surgical robot during a minimally invasive cardiac procedure.

How Robotic Cardiac Surgery Works

Robotic-assisted surgery represents a major leap forward from traditional open-heart surgery. Instead of a large incision through the breastbone, the surgeon makes a few small incisions between the ribs. A sophisticated robotic system, with tiny instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, is then inserted.

The surgeon sits at a console, controlling the robotic arms with precision. This technology enhances the surgeon's dexterity, allowing for steadier movements and a greater range of motion than the human hand. The magnified, high-definition view provides unparalleled detail of the heart and surrounding tissues.

VIDEO: Dr. Hashimoto patient discusses her experience with robotic heart surgery

The benefits for patients are significant. They typically experience less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays, reduced blood loss, lower risk of infection, and faster recovery and return to normal activities.