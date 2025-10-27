Medical student earns prestigious NIH research fellowship

Just a few months into her yearlong National Institutes of Health (NIH) fellowship, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine student Jessica Riopedre Maqueira is already contributing to clinical research that bridges science and patient care.

Riopedre Maqueira is one of only 27 medical students nationwide chosen for the NIH Medical Research Scholars Program this year. She is the fifth FIU Medicine student to earn this distinction.

She began her fellowship in July at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the nation’s largest hospital devoted entirely to clinical research.

“Being selected is an incredible honor,” she says. “I have always aspired to become a physician-scientist, and I know that training here at the NIH will give me the preparation and mentorship to pursue that path.”

Under the mentorship of a pair of renowned physician-researchers associated with the NIH Clinical Center, one a dermatologist and the other a pulmonologist, Riopedre Maqueira is conducting translational research on tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and lymphangioleiomyomatosis, two rare diseases that can affect multiple organ systems.

A typical week at the NIH Clinical Center blends data analysis, patient care and collaborative learning. Riopedre Maqueira reviews data, compiles findings, and sees patients alongside her mentors to connect her research directly to patient outcomes.

“Even while focusing on research, I’m surrounded by patients every day,” she says. “It’s been a true bench-to-bedside experience.”

She and the other fellows attend weekly lectures led by physician-scientists and participate in journal clubs led by peers, activities that encourages discussion and discovery.

Taking a research year during medical school, even though it meant postponing graduation, felt like a natural next step for Riopedre Maqueira.

“I have always been interested in research, so I knew I wanted to dedicate time during medical school to pursue it,” she says. “At the same time, I truly enjoy clinical work and patient interaction, so I wanted to be at an institution that allowed me to do both.”

As an aspiring dermatologist, Riopedre Maqueira says her time at the NIH aligns perfectly with her long-term goals. Her interest in dermatology began during third-year clinical rotations, when she discovered how much she enjoyed hands-on procedures and solving problems through physical exams. She was especially drawn to how dermatology intersects with other specialties and how the skin, the body’s largest organ, often reveals what’s happening beneath the surface.

“I’m particularly drawn to cutaneous syndromes, and TSC is a key condition in that area,” she says. “This fellowship allows me to study it in depth while gaining broader insights into translational research that I hope to carry forward into my career.”

Dermatology is among the most competitive specialties in medicine, with limited residency spots available each year. For students like Riopedre Maqueira, completing a research year can provide valuable experience and strengthen residency applications.

Her research will culminate in a presentation at the NIH Medical Research Scholars Program Research Symposium in May 2026. Beyond that, she hopes her work will lead to earlier diagnoses and improved outcomes for patients.

“I hope my research will help improve the quality of life for patients living with TSC,” she says. “I want it to contribute to a better understanding of this condition, especially for patients who don’t fit the classic TSC mold, so we can diagnose them earlier and manage their disease more effectively.”

Riopedre Maqueira plans to resume her studies at FIU Medicine in fall 2026 and graduate with the Class of 2027.