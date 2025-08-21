Professor earns prestigious award for impact in clinical psychology

“I am deeply grateful to receive the Florence Halpern Award,” said Comer. “This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege of working with over the years. Together, we’ve strived to improve the well-being of children and families everywhere and uncover new ways to expand the reach of mental health care. I am so proud of the work we’ve done together.”

At the Center for Children and Families, Comer leads the Mental Health Interventions and Novel Therapeutics (MINT) Anxiety Program, where he and his team are developing innovative ways to deliver evidence-based mental health care to youth struggling with anxiety and related conditions. He also directs the Network for Enhancing Wellness in Disaster-Affected Youth (NEW DAY), a federally funded program that offers free trauma-informed training to youth-serving professionals on skills needed for psychological trauma recovery in communities affected by disasters nationwide.

“There is no one more deserving of this prestigious honor than Dr. Comer,” the Society of Clinical Psychology said in announcing Comer’s recognition. “He is one of the field’s leading experts in the study and treatment of pediatric anxiety and related problems, and he has been a pioneer in developing and testing technology-based innovations to expand the reach of supported mental health care.”

Working with FIU Psychology Professor Anthony Steven Dick, Comer has discovered that when disasters strike, the flood of images on TV and social media can have a powerful psychological impact on children, whether they are physically in the line of danger or watching from thousands of miles away.

“Comer’s work has transformed the way mental health care can be delivered to children and families,” said Jeremy Pettit, executive director of the Center for Children and Families. “His commitment to innovation, accessibility, and real-world impact exemplifies the best of our field, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of his contributions.”





Jonathan Comer at the Miami International Child & Adolescent Mental Health (MICAMH) Conference

Beyond his research, Comer is also a dedicated mentor who has supported countless undergraduates, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and junior faculty over several decades.

“Dr. Comer has consistently supported my work throughout graduate school,” said Anya Urcuyo, FIU Clinical Science doctoral candidate. “What has always stood out to me is his humility. Dr. Comer has never hesitated to seek out others’ expertise to help me grow. He is always willing (and welcomes) opportunities to learn. But really, one of the things that sets Dr. Comer apart is his humor. He is always coming up with creative metaphors to explain complex ideas and share information in a way that is easily understood. Jon is very deserving of this award!”

With more than 250 publications, over 12,000 citations and $20 million in funding secured in the past 20 years, Comer’s research continues to shape the future of child mental health care, making a difference for families in our community and across the country. His work continues to influence mental health policy and practice by helping communities prepare for and recover from crises while making mental health care more accessible than ever before.